WOODBURN — Everything but the finish.
The Central Noble football team rallied from a 21-3 deficit vs. Woodlan Friday night, twice having the ball down a single score. But it wasn't meant to be.
The Warriors (1-1) held on for a 30-16 victory over the Cougars.
Woodlan junior quarterback Ty Louden was the offensive star, completing 20-of-30 passes for 238 yards and all four touchdowns. Louden's scoring tosses went for 14, 17, 19 and 32 yards.
Central Noble junior quarterback Brody Morgan was 9-for-17 throwing for 89 yards and one score, a 41-yard bomb to senior Tysen Deck. Morgan also ran the ball well, going for a game-high 89 yards on 17 carries.
Senior Devin Hiestand added 72 yards on 10 carries, including a 44-yard TD run.
Louden had three scoring passes in the first half in throwing for 146 yards in the first quarter as the Warriors led 21-3 midway.
The Cougars found their mojo in the second half.
After the teams traded empty possessions, Central Noble had the ball on its own 42-yard line with 5:02 left in the third quarter.
Two runs by Morgan moved Central Noble to the Woodlan 45. Hiestand then gained four yards on two carries.
Facing a third-and-six, Morgan found a streaking Deck for a 41-yard touchdown to make it 21-10 with 2:39 left in the third.
Woodlan took over on its own 23 and picked up a pair of first downs, but the Cougars forced the Warriors to turn the ball over on downs at the CN 47 with 18.7 seconds left in the period.
Morgan picked up a first down on the ground. Following a short pass that went for negative yardage, Hiestand ran around the right side, splitting defenders and taking the ball to the house to make it 21-16 with 10:21 to play in the game.
Woodlan responded with its own drive, making it all the way to the Cougar 18. Louden dropped back to throw the ball into the flat, but defensive back Tyler Shisler made a nifty play to bat the ball away, making it fourth down.
Woodlan kicked a 35-yard field goal to make it 24-16 with 7:19 to play in the game.
Central Noble got the ball back, down one score, but failed to move the ball and was forced into a three-and-out.
Following a punt, Woodlan took over on the CN 40 with 5:01 to play.
Woodlan moved the ball to the 32, but on fourth down, Louden scrambled and the Cougar defense wrestled him to the ground for a loss of one yard.
Central Noble threw a completion for no gain, then Morgan tossed an interception at the 3:01 mark that gave Woodlan the ball on the Central Noble 32.
On the very next play, Louden put the game out of reach with his longest touchdown throw of the night that make it 30-16 with 2:55 to play.
Central Noble picked up a first down on a 9-yard pass from Morgan to senior Drew Pliett that moved the ball to the Cougar 35. Three plays later, Morgan found Pliett for a 30-yard gain that put the ball on Woodlan's 34 with 57.3 seconds remaining.
The drive fizzled from there and Woodlan eventually ran out the clock after taking the ball over on downs.
The prior week in a loss to West Noble, Central Noble only ran the ball 12 times for negative-9 yards.
Against Woodlan, the game plan was different.
Central Noble rushed the ball 37 times for 187 yards. Woodlan had 129 yards on 31 carries.
The Cougars only attempted two passes in the first half Friday after attempting 12 in the first quarter alone against the Chargers.
After gaining only 100 yards of total offense versus the Chargers, Central Noble gained 276 yards against Woodlan.
The Warriors opened the game by scoring on its first two possessions to take a 14-0 lead with 9:54 left in the second quarter.
Woodlan got the ball back again, but Central Noble junior Matt Rockey recovered a fumble at the Woodlan 44.
Morgan ran 29 yards to the 12, then carried it again, barreling his way to the 1.
With a first and goal from the one, Central Noble looked poised to cut into the Woodlan lead.
But the Cougars were called for illegal substitution on its first try, moving the ball back to the 6. On first-and-goal from the 6, Central Noble lost four yards.
Pliett gained three yards on the ground and Morgan added another five to make it fourth-and-goal from the 5.
Hiestand appeared to be bottled up after trying the left side, but somehow managed to break away from the defense and raced into the end zone. Central Noble was called for holding on the play, which put the ball back to the 12.
With a fourth-and-goal from that distance, CN coach Zach Baber opted for a 27-yard field goal try. Cameron Elias' boot was good and it was 14-3 with 4:26 left in the half.
Woodlan made Central Noble pay for the missed TD opportunity, marching 77 yards, culminating with Louden's third touchdown pass of the half.
That score made it 21-3 with 34.6 seconds left in the half.
The mistakes on the first-and-goal drive were big.
"That one hurt," Baber said.
But his team responded in the second half to more than make a game of it.
"They never quit," Baber said. "They kept playing hard. It's mental toughness."
After getting pushed around a bit against West Noble, it was the Cougars' offensive line that did the pushing against Woodlan.
"They're all juniors," Baber said, "but they play like senior leaders."
