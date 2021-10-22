AVILLA — The town of Avilla is set to see its proposed budget increase for 2022.
Its 2022 budget is proposed to rise by 1.2% compared to this year’s budget.
Members of the town council approved an ordinance for the 2022 budget’s second reading, which included appropriations and tax rates.
The town’s TIF funds are budgeted for next year at $1,010,000. It currently has $504,606 remaining in its TIF funds for this year.
The TIF funds could potentially be used for the industrial park project, which would expand infrastructure to more of the park east of S.R. 3, in order to make it more shovel-ready, according to the town.
Avilla’s also receiving $554,046 from the federal government in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.
No plans have been made on how to spend the federal rescue plan money, as local governments have been waiting for more federal guidance on what’s allowed with those funds.
Avilla will possibly receive a $600,000 local road and bridge grant, which is planned for funding the Ley Street project, in 2022.
The town’s motor vehicle highway fund, which is for purchasing things like equipment, is set to increase from $518,860 in 2021 to $589,992 for 2022, an increase of 13.7%.
The local road and street fund, which is for things like paving new roads, and doing maintenance on road systems, will increase in 2022 by 28.6%.
The town’s general fund will increase next year going from $1,195,890 in 2021 to $1,247,310 in 2022, an increase of 4.3%.
The 2022 budget includes $2.6 million for an industrial park grant fund from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which is under the U.S. Department of Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.