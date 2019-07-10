ROME CITY — Here’s a problem that’s all to familiar to local law enforcement departments lately — low pay for police officers is creating holes in the schedule.
Although Rome City isn’t struggling with trained officers leaving for higher-paying jobs, the problem is similar. Town Marshal Jim Sheffield said he can’t get the department’s part-timers to work weekends and holiday shifts when the town needs coverage for the wages that are being offered.
In an effort to try to solve the problem, Sheffield suggested offering a premium rate as a way to entice officers to take more shifts when the department needs them patrolling the town.
Right now, Rome City pays $15-17 per hour for its part-time officers. But special security details that officers can get pay significantly more. For example, Kendallville offered a special detail for an event at a rate of $35 per hour, Sheffield said.
“Frankly we’re not even competitive,” Sheffield said. “We’re not competing. We’re not even close.”
Rome City Captain Paul Hoffman said summer time details are abundant and he has plenty of options to work special events for good money, if he wants to. Security details are also attractive because officers typically just keep watch, as opposed to working an on-duty shift where they have to respond to calls, make arrests, etc.
“I’ve got a whole list of details in August if I want to work them, $30 per hour,” Hoffman said. “For $30 per hour I can stand and do nothing as an individual.”
Rome City’s part-timers haven’t resigned their positions, they’re just not working much, town officials said. One part-time officer on the roster has worked less than 10 paid hours so far this year.
Sheffield empathized with the choice facing officers, who are working other day jobs. Then when it comes to their off time on weekends and holidays, is $15 per hour worth it? Increasingly, the answer seems to be no, the marshal said.
“Some of the other part-time people we have have gone on to different jobs that have made it more difficult for them,” Sheffield said. “They are qualified, they have been loyal to the town, but when you talk about families and time, sometimes they have to consider ‘Am I getting paid what my time off is worth?’”
Town Council President Gary Furlow steered the conversation back to a number. If Rome City is going to offer a premium for part-time shifts on weekends and holidays, what rate is would be effective and competitive to encourage people to take more shifts?
“Make it the number that’s going to be effective,” Furlow said. “How are we going to be able to hire and retain officers for the weekend and holiday shifts?”
The council directed Sheffield to check with other nearby communities about what they’re paying reserve officers to take part-time shifts, then report back. The council could then discuss whether an additional add-on premium rate would be appropriate.
Rome City should be able to afford some additional wages this year, at least, because the part-time budget has unused money in it, Town Manager Leigh Pranger said.
“The money’s there because it’s not been used and we’re halfway through the year,” Pranger said.
