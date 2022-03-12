LAGRANGE — Seniors Pilar Canedo, Lillian Schackow and Madison Targgart have been named co-valedictorians of Lakeland Jr/.Sr. High School’s Class of 2022.
Canedo is the daughter of Michelle Patrick and Ricardo Canedo of Wolcottville. Canedo plans to attend Purdue University and major in nursing.
While in high school, Canedo was inducted into Lakeland’s National Honor Society, and is a member of the school’s Academic Teams. She also tutored peers while at school. In addition to all of this, she also played varsity basketball.
Canedo’s favorite classes while at Lakeland were all of her Project Lead the Way BioMedical courses. She called them interesting and challenging.
Schackow is the daughter of Jason and Elisa Schackow of LaGrange. She will be attending Indiana Wesleyan University to study elementary education and special education.
Schackow is the President of Lakeland’s National Honor Society, is the senior class president, Educators Rising Club president, a member of Lakeland’s student council, and a member of Lakeland’s Academic Teams. Schackow has participated in volleyball and tennis.
Schackow said her favorite class at Lakeland was a toss up between Peer Coaching and Educational Professions because they allowed her to work with elementary students both in a one on one setting as well as in a group.
Targgart is the daughter of Brad and Shari Targgart of Kendallville. She will be attending Purdue University at West Lafayette and major in biomedical health sciences on a pre med track.
Targgart is the president of Lakeland’s Chapter of the FFA, a member of Lakeland’s student council, and a member of Lakeland’s Math Academic Team. She also participated in softball and basketball managing.
Targgart said her favorite class at Lakeland was Peer Coaching because she really enjoyed working with kids and getting to teach them life lessons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.