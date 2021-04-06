ALBION — In his years as Noble County Highway Department engineer Jan. 1, 2014 to present, Zack Smith has overseen:
• improved county roads;
• a bridge replacement plan
• a complete update of the county’s fleet of vehicles.
Next up? The county’s culverts.
“Our culvert inspection plan is non-existent,” Smith told the Noble County Council Monday afternoon. “Our goal at this point is to get better information.”
Smith did not ask for any funding, but he did make the council aware he was going to be making a six-figure ask to get the county’s more than 700 culverts cataloged and inspected.
Culverts are required at every point a regulated drain crosses a county road.
Currently, Smith said, the highway department budgets approximately $100,000 per year for work on culverts.
Costs for culvert work has nearly doubled in the last year, according to Noble County Highway Department Superintendent Richard Rogers, with some culvert replacement jobs costing upward of $40,000.
Any work outside of the $100,000 budgeted per year comes out of what the highway department has budgeted for street improvements.
“Our road program is going to take a hit,” Smith said.
The first step is to create an inventory of the county’s culverts that are 48 inches or wider. Smith said he would like a consulting company to come in and handle the cataloging, which he would like to see completed by this summer. Inspections could be done starting next winter, he said.
Once the culverts have been inspected, the highway department will have a better handle on its needs moving forward. Smith said a goal would be to have a five-year culvert plan in place.
Smith also updated the council on the department’s plans to seek reimbursements from the federal government through the latest round of COVID-19 relief packages. Smith said last year the county’s motor vehicle highway fund lost $176,000 in expected income due to the pandemic. Another $32,000 was lost to the county’s local roads and streets funds.
Smith expects the reimbursements to be approved.
He also said the bulk of lost income due to the pandemic came during a three-month period last spring, and he expected 2021 to be more online with
He also warned the county council that a “tweaking” of the county’s wheel tax may be necessary in the not-too-distant future.
Smith said his department is leaning heavily — too heavily — on state and federal grant programs which may run dry.
Budget hearings set
The council set its annual budget hearings for the week of Aug. 16.
County department heads will make their budget requests during a three-day hearing process which would begin on Monday, Aug. 16. According to County Coordinator Jackie Knafel, with that timeline, the public hearing on the budget would like be set for Sept. 7, with Oct. 4 the likely date for budget adoption by the council.
