Steven R. Larkey, 60, of the 4200 block of South C.R. 00EW, LaGrange, was arrested at 6:06 p.m. Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Larkey was held on $2,500 bond.
Kirkland E. McNamara, 22, of the 500 block of Mercer Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 12:42 a.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on chargers of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. McNamara was held on $2,500 bond.
Kyle L. Ratliff, 24, of the 300 block of West Wind Trail, Avilla, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Saturday by Wolcottivlle police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicate with a prior conviction for that offense, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Ratliff was held on $2,500 bond.
Briana N. Ballinger, 25, of the 600 block of Circle Drive, Albion, was arrested at 4:29 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of theft and theft-shoplifting. Ballinger was held without bond.
Daniel Conner, 37, of the 400 block of Lillian Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:07 a.m. Sunday by Avilla police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Conner was held without bond.
Ryan D. House, 18, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, Angola, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a warrant charging criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. House was held on $2,500 bond.
Curtis C. Kerr, 52, of the 600 block of Clyde Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:54 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of a hypodermic needle or syringe, a Level 6 felony. Kerr was also held on a warrant. Kerr was held on $2,500 bond.
Brooke L. McKenney, 29, of the 7700 block of East C.R. 200N, Avilla, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Saturday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant charging a probation violation, a Level 4 felony. McKenney was held without bond.
Andrew R. Rubalcaba, 23, of the 5600 block of Old Dover Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:22 a.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Rubalcaba was held on $1,000 bond.
Kimberley J. Watkins, 35, of the 8800 block of West C.R. 225S, Kimmell, was arrested at 3:52 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class B misdemeanor. Watkins was released on her own recognizance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.