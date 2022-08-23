KENDALLVILLE — It's a big project, so road crews will get two seasons to complete the first phase of reconstruction work on Drake Road in Kendallville.
Bids will come in in December, work will start in spring next year and all should be said and done by Aug. 31, 2024.
For residents and drivers who like to use Drake Road to go east-west between Main Street and S.R. 3, well, you'll be detouring for longer than expected.
At Tuesday morning's Board of Works and Public Safety meeting, city engineer Scott Derby presented a tentative construction schedule for Drake Road Phase 1, which will rebuild the road from Main Street to Weston Avenue, including a fully rebuilt roadway; new sidewalks, curbs and gutters; and a wide multi-use on the south side of the road.
The completed project will look similar to construction and streetscape work that's taken place in the past on Dowling Street and Fairview Boulevard.
Construction on the first phase was originally estimated to cost $5.1 million. The city got a $3.53 million federal grant in 2018 to cover a majority of the cost on that first section.
Phase 2, a similar rebuild from Weston Avenue out to S.R. 3, was also awarded a grant for $3.6 million in February 2019, with construction on that section scheduled to follow completion of the first phase.
Derby's schedule notes that the project letting date for Drake Road Phase 1 is scheduled for Dec. 7.
Work could start as early as April 1 next year. In 2023, crews will focus on completing stormwater upgrades, intermediate pavement, sidewalks and trails in the area west of the railroad tracks to Weston Avenue. Crews will also aim to tackle stormwater, intermediate pavement and trail work on the south side of the road from the tracks to Main Street before the shutdown date of Nov. 17.
Drake Road will reopen to traffic during winter, so drivers will be able to use the partially-complete roadway from November through spring 2024.
When work kicks off again in 2024, again, possibly as soon as April, workers will then complete the north side of the road from the railroad tracks to Main Street, finish improvements at the Weston Avenue intersection and then cap it all off with a final resurfacing and restoration work, aiming to be complete by Aug. 31, 2024.
The two-year schedule should help reduce the cost of the project as compared to try to bring in extra resources and manpower to cram it all into one six-month window.
"Due to the construction element that we're working with in, to try to get all of that done in one construction season would have been somewhat self-defeating from a budgetary standpoint," Derby said. "By taking a more relaxed construction schedule, we're expecting it to lower the cost."
Derby said the city is also on schedule for pre-construction work on Drake Road Phase 2, which will take the improvements from Weston Avenue all the way to S.R. 3.
A&Z Engineering, the firm doing the design work for the project, is still in the midst of working on environmental studies, right-of-way engineering, street lighting design and utilities coordination for that section, according to their most recent update provided to the city.
In other business Tuesday, the board of works:
• Approved street closures for a new Halloween Lantern Parade on Friday, Oct. 28. The walking parade will cover a box from the Community Learning Center, up Riley Street, across Mitchell Street, down Main Street, across Rush Street and back to Riley Street and the CLC.
• Approved a Main Street closure for Trick-or-Treat on Main Street on Saturday, Oct. 29. After two years of drive-up candy pickup due to COVID-19, the event is returning to its normal form, with youngsters going door-to-door at downtown businesses to pick up candy.
• Approved a Main Street closure for Food Truck Friday on Sept. 30. It will be the third and final Food Truck Friday of 2022, but the first in downtown after the previous two events were hosted out at Bixler Lake Park earlier this summer.
• Approved a $5,367.25 payment to FireCatt Precision Services Testing for testing 15,335 feet of fire hose for the Kendallville Fire Department.
