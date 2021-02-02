ALBION — It’s big business. And it’s booming.
KSN Kammerer LLC, whose manufacturing lineup includes 70,000-pound plating tanks, received a five-year tax abatement on new equipment Monday from the Noble County Council.
Kelly Kammerer said his company will be adding a crane and a laser cutter with a combined cost of $631,060.
The tax assessment on the new equipment will see the company initially paying none of its tax burden the first year, then increasing 20% each year through the five-year life of the abatement.
KSM Kammerer, located at 2348 E. Kammerer Road, Kendallville, currently has 28 employees. With the new equipment, it will add another 10-15.
The average salary for the new employees will be $40,000, according to paperwork filed by the company.
Kelly Kammerer said his company made four of the large plating tanks last year, and is under contract to produce six more in the first quarter of 2021 alone.
The company also manufactures concrete chutes. It is currently making 300 chutes a week, but plans on increasing that to 500-600 per week with the new equipment.
The county council also reached a consensus to allow the company to apply for an abatement on a $650,000 building expansion, which will see manufacturing space tripled from 5,000 square feet to 20,000 square feet.
The county abatement rules require a company apply for an abatement before beginning construction.
“It is in process,” Kammerer said of the building expansion. “It’s within a month of being done.”
To receive an abatement, the county council will have to approve a waiver and hold a public hearing.
The council has expressed reluctance to granting such waivers.
“Where do we draw the line?” Councilman Jerry Jansen asked. “It’s tough.”
Kammerer said this is the first abatement he has ever applied for.
The council will allow KSN Kammerer to state its case for an abatement on the expansion at its March meeting.
The council also approved a resolution supporting the county’s application for the next round of Community Crossing grants from the state.
Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zack Smith said this grant letting was shortened, which caught many people off guard.
“Historically they had given us six to eight weeks,” Smith said.
This application period lasted from Jan. 26-29.
Smith said he had met the deadline for the application, which had already received the support of the Noble County Commissioners.
“It’s already submitted,” Smith said. “They are up for consideration.”
Smith said the county is applying for $500,000 in overlay paving on five roadways southeast of Kendallville and $500,000 in overlay paving on eight stretches of county-owned roads near Albion.
Smith also updated the council on the progress of the new county annex being constructed on the block west of the Noble County Courthouse.
“Things are moving along on schedule,” Smith told the council. “They’ve been able to work really well and move forward.”
As an added bonus, the project — at least so far — is coming in under budget.
“We’re under on everything, especially our contingencies which we haven’t had to get into hardly at all,” Smith said.
