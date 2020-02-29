ALBION — A large heroin bust near the town of LaGrange Feb. 9 has Noble County authorities anticipating a rise in the prevalence of the drug in Noble County.
“It’s very concerning,” Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said. “We know it’s coming into the county. We’re very fortunate it hasn’t hit hard yet.”
For approximately the last three years, Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker said deputies have “seen an influx of (heroin).”
But methamphetamine remains the county’s biggest drug problem.
“(Heroin) is nowhere near as bad as our meth epidemic,” Walker said.
An undercover agent with the Noble County Drug Investigation Unit said heroin is even more addictive than methamphetamine. During the course of a recent interview with a drug user, the agent was told heroin “is coming in very heavily” into the area.
The agent said one problem is that Noble County law enforcement officers, who haven’t seen much heroin to date, may be unaware of what to look for.
Walker said getting informed is a big part of the plan as Noble County anticipates more and more heroin entering the county.
“We really need to get our guys educated and get the public educated,” Walker said.
Officers do have kits which can field test for the presence of heroin, but these officers may be more in tune with looking for glass-like methamphetamine crystals compared to heroin, which can range in color from cream to dark brown powder. Black tar heroin, another variant, is black and has a tar-like consistency, according to the undercover agent.
Many heroin users are born when their supply of legally prescribed pain-killing opioids have run out.
“There are a lot of people who are addicted to a pain-relieving system,” Walker said. “They keep trying to find something else that’s a heavier sedative.”
Many drug dealers are adding fentanyl to their heroin, which amplifies the effects of the drug but can also lead to a quick overdose. A tiny speck of fentanyl absorbed into the skin can cause anyone who comes in contact with it — family, friends, law enforcement or other emergency responders — to overdose themselves.
While meth users smoke, snort and inject themselves with their drug of choice to get high, the agent said 99% of heroin users use the injection method, which only increases the danger for responders to be exposed to needles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.