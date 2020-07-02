7 booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Seven people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Ashley J. Arndt, 26, of the 1600 block of Willow Bend Drive, LaPorte, was arrested at 1:19 p.m. Monday on a court order relating to a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Arndt was held without bond.
Jacob L. Bentley, 22, of the 11100 block of North Humpty Dumpty Drive, Cromwell, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Bentley was held on $2,500 bond.
Alan M. DuBois, 57, of the 300 block of Bluebird Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. Monday by the Indiana State Police on a warrant. No charging information provided. DuBois was held without bond.
Jess W. Collins, 37, of the 500 block of Front Street, Rome City, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on three warrant. No charging information provided. Collins was held without bond.
Carlton J. Harwood, 50, of the 8000 block of East Pioneer Way, North Webster, was arrested at 10:16 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging probation violation relating to a Class B felony. No further charging information provided. Harwood was held without bond.
Megan L. Krueckeberg, 35, of the 2100 block of Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested at 9:33 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Krueckeberg was held without bond.
Michael L. Reinig, 26, of the 800 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was booked at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony. Reinig was held without bond.
Dustin J. Rupert, 25, of the 300 block of North Oakwood Drive, Albion, was arrested at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday by Kendallville police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor. Rupert was held without bond.
