KENDALLVILLE — It’s all about connections.
The new Grand Army of the Republic Highway Trail along U.S. 6 in Kendallville made those connections.
It connects the Fishing Line Trail with the Fairview Boulevard Trail and the Allen Chapel Road sidewalks. It connects three Kendallville neighborhoods now accessible by foot or bicycle. It connects Rome City to Kendallville and, hopefully in the future, Avilla. It connected the finances from the city, from Noble Trails Inc. and from the state’s Next Level Trails grant program.
So, on Wednesday morning, city, state and regional officials gathered together to celebrate the connections made and officially dedicate the 1-mile stretch of trail.
Mayor Suzanne Handshoe played emcee to a cavalcade of speakers at the event on the trail opposite the Noble County Fairgrounds and in front of Drs. Roush and Will Optometrists.
Phil LaBrash of architect DLZ in Fort Wayne, opened with an overview of the project, which officially kicked off in 2018 at a time when the city was still completing its Fairview Boulevard upgrades.
The city had been exploring a way to further connect the trails from Dowling Street and its new Fairview improvements, when the state’s Next Level Trails grant program came together looking for Indiana projects that could expand the state’s network.
Kendallville eyed a trail along U.S. 6 that would take people from Friendly Village, where the Fishing Line Trail from Rome City entered from the north, and reach out to Fairview Boulevard. The city also wanted to add a segment from Allen Chapel Road to Walmart as a safety improvement, as people would often walk or bike along the side of U.S. 6 on their way out to the supercenter.
“This was the perfect project to pursue that type of funding,” LaBrash said, because the 1-mile trail helped make connections with the Fishing Line Trail, improve Kendallville’s internal network and also improved safety along a state highway.
The city was rejected in its first attempt at funding, LaBrash said, but reapplied in November 2019. Then the pandemic happened and the program was put on pause, but when things fired back up in spring 2021, Kendallville’s trail was on the approval list.
Bids were awarded to local Pulver Asphalt Paving by June 2021 and the trail was completed this year.
“It has filled a lot of gaps in the community,” LaBrash said, adding later, “I’d like to congratulate the city for this achievement and making multiple connections in your city.”
Amy Marisavljevic, manager of the Next Level Trails program for the Indiana Department of Natural Resources stepped up next and built off that idea of connections, stating that Kendallville’s project was so attractive for the way it brought so many different pieces together.
Marisavljevic also applauded Kendallville’s speed in getting the trail built, noting it was the second Round 2 Next Level Trails project to reach completion.
“It embodied both regional and local connections,” she said. “This project showcases a model partnership between Kendallville, Rome City and Noble Trails.”
Next up were the local state representatives including Sen. Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, Rep. Dave Abbott, R-Rome City, and Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, whose district was expanded during the recent redistricting to now include Kendallville.
“The benefit of the trails is so widespread ... but we see it time and time again from young people and companies that want to locate in the state,” Glick said of the appeal of quality-of-life improvements.
Abbott turned the clock back much farther than 2018, taking the group back almost 20 years when he was a Rome City councilman to initial discussions about “rails to trails” and how local leaders took a big idea conversation and have since turned it into reality.
“This was an idea, just a spark of an idea, and it turned into a vision and a mission,” Abbott said, promising that state leaders would keep the spigot of state funds flowing toward these kinds of projects. “This is more than that. This is a milestone leading toward the future.”
“It’s a testament to when communities come together,” Smaltz said, praising for all Kendallville has done and accomplished even amid major challenges facing rural communities and the throes of the pandemic. “It’s nice to see the trails, the vision, Mayor Handshoe’s leadership.”
Tara Streb of the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission offered some brief thoughts for the RDC’s role in helping fund the project, while Nate Pulver of Pulver Asphalt Paving talked briefly about the privilege of doing projects like these in local neighborhoods.
Dr. Terry Gaff, president of Noble Trails, also gave brief comments, noting the connectivity improvements, safety improvements and the health and activity benefits of more trails in Noble County.
“We look forward to many years and even lifetimes of benefit from this trail,” Gaff said.
And lastly, outgoing Noble County Economic Development Executive Director Gary Gatman praised Kendallville and the continuing drive to improve quality of life, as companies looking to expand or relocate are always seeking people, quality of life and community growth when looking for their next location.
“You can tell when a community has momentum,” Gatman said. “This town has momentum. This area, in Noble County, we have momentum.”
With a blessing in prayer from South Milford Church of Christ senior pastor Brian Walter, the group rolled out the ribbon and Handshoe, with help from the man she called her longtime right hand in city government, Kendallville City Councilman Jim Dazey, they took hold of the giant scissors and officially opened the new trail to the public.
