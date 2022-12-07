LIGONIER — Popcorn is king in Ligonier, along with premium ice cream and nostalgic candies — at the King Korn retail store at 316 S. Cavin St.
King Korn offers more than 60 flavors of popcorn, made locally at its new facility on C.R. 200N in Cromwell. The popcorn is popped in coconut oil and mixed with real ingredients like butter and brown sugar to create sweet goodness.
The store opened earlier this year and soon expanded to offer premium, hand-dipped ice cream and the nostalgic candy that many customers will remember from childhood.
The shop also offers Turning Point Coffee Company coffee, roasted and packaged in Ligonier by students attending Turning Point Educational Center, an alternative school.
Winter hours are Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. and closed on Sunday and Monday.
Sam and Ruth Buckles were the original owners of King Korn. The Culp family, Larry, Susie, Jim, Amber, Gary, Jenn, Oliver, and Olivia, bought the company in 2021 as a way to honor their parents and grandparents, Romane and Lillian Culp.
The Culps were already fans of King Korn Old-Fashioned Caramel Corn, so it was a sweet sale.
Sam Buckles was a friend of Gary Culp and approached his friend about buying the company. Larry Culp, who retired five years ago from Prairie Farms Dairy, thought the business opportunity was a starting point to building a future for his children and grandchildren.
Larry Culp said the store was born in response to customers who came looking for the products at the manufacturing plant, which isn’t open to the public.
“People would stop in while we were making the popcorn, and the store gives us a place for that,” said co-owner Larry Culp.
Indeed, the store has the nostalgic feel of a mom-and-pop store from yesteryear, but offers a modern assortment of gourmet popcorn, ice cream and candy.
Larry and daughter Jenn Culp share counter duties at the store. They will soon offer 32 flavors of nostalgic bottle soda, made with real cane sugar and not the artificial sweeteners used in today’s beverages.
The store will soon offer local artists a place to sell their work. Larry and Jenn opened the wall from their store to the next-door space to create an artist marketplace and provide table and chairs for seating.
Larry Culp said he hopes the success of King Korn will encourage other small businesses to locate in downtown Ligonier, and that business owners can collaborate to help each other.
