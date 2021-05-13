AVILLA — As Indiana Secretary of Education Dr. Katie Jenner stepped into her first room at East Noble’s preschool at Avilla Elementary, she had the reaction everyone else seems to have — wow.
The visit Thursday afternoon started off with business, lots of good questions about how the preschool was set up, what it’s teaching how it’s helped. But by the time Jenner made it to the last three rooms, each one filled with classes of energetic 4-year-olds, the urge to play became too strong as she mixed it up with the students checking out at the grocery register, visiting the play food truck and working on building projects.
Jenner, a longtime educator and professional colleague and friend of retiring East Noble Superintendent Ann Linson, made it no secret she’s never seen anything quite like East Noble’s preschool.
“I never imagined it would be this grand,” Jenner said.
Jenner, who was appointed Indiana’s first Secretary of Education this year — the position was previously elected by voters as Superintendent of Public Education before state lawmakers made the job an appointee of the governor — visited Avilla on an invitation from Linson placed back in winter, asking her to come up and check out the preschool.
Jenner said she’s always known Linson to be a dedicated and leading innovator, so happily accepted the offer to come and see something on the leading edge of modern education.
East Noble is in its first year of operating the unique preschool program, which runs at Avilla Elementary and offers classrooms outfitted more like a children’s museum exhibit than a traditional table and chairs school room. Students spend two weeks in each of the six themed rooms — representing zoo animals, dinosaurs, health and fitness, community, marketplace and construction — and cycle around to each three times in a school year.
East Noble modeled the preschool off a similar concept seen in a Texas school near Dallas and implemented it in Avilla, where the district had enough spare rooms to make the project a reality. East Noble established the preschool primarily with the money it had set aside for demolishing the former East Noble Middle School, money the district never ended up spending when it gave the old building away to become what’s now The Community Learing Center.
The half-day program currently has 74 students enrolled, a number that was impacted by COVID-19, but already has interest of more than 100 for next school year, Avilla Principal Jeff Harper said.
With about 250 kindergartners enrolled in East Noble elementaries, Jenner was impressed that East Noble could end up serving close to half of the students in its incoming classes.
While visiting the first room, Jenner hit on curriculum notes, asking what the students were learning, how East Noble was assessing and tracking student progress and how they were being taught during the day.
While learning numbers and letters and reading are important goals, Assistant Superintendent Becca Lamon said some of the biggest gains students are making in the program are social/emotional learning, including learning independence and self-help.
Parents have said that not only are their children more independent to play and learn and interact on their own, many students’ vocabularies have also expanded greatly from participating in preschool.
The preschool isn’t free, with parents paying $119 per month to send their students. Linson noted that the half-day format is a limitation to some families who don’t have care for the other half of the day, but said that this coming school year East Noble is partnering with KinderCare child care centers to provide a half-day day care at Avilla, so that students could attend a preschool session and then remain at the school the rest of the day, too, while parents are at work.
That’s a real need in the community that East Noble has looked to fill, school leaders said, as Noble County has few licensed child care providers as it is and fewer still that are high-quality centers as defined by the state Family and Social Services Administration.
East Noble’s preschool is currently a Level 1 on the state’s Paths to Quality scale, which rates child cares and preschools on a one to four scale, with four being the best. But East Noble is on the verge of jumping to Level 3, with a certification review by the state coming up later this month, Lamon said.
Jenner was also impressed that East Noble’s preschool teachers are hired on as and paid as certified staff like other grade-level teachers, which isn’t necessarily the case for commercial preschool and child care operations.
“That’s a challenge we have in this state, finding early childhood educators,” Jenner said.
After visiting three vacant classrooms and the multi-purpose room, the tour group hit some classrooms with students and teachers.
After visiting the health and fitness themed classroom, in which students were sitting in a circle learning about how their stomach works to digest food, the tour went to the Marketplace room where students were enjoying a bit of purposeful play at the different stations.
The students sucked the secretary in, pulling her to the cash register where she helped a boy check out groceries. Then she visited the farm nook where preschoolers were tending their toy garden and playing with stuffed livestock. After that, she stepped into the food truck to help some kids prepare a pretend meal.
The interaction didn’t stop at the final construction themed room either, where one young girl usurped the role of tour guide and showed off a bit of that burgeoning independence East Noble leaders were talking about, leading Jenner around excitedly introducing all her classmates and showing her everything the room had to offer.
By the time the tour was over, Jenner was all smiles under her mask.
“It is far beyond what I imagined possible for an early center,” Jenner said. “Walking in here, it gave me cold chills, because this is real play-based learning. ... To see the learning come alive for students is just incredible.”
Early education, in preschool and before, is the next frontier in education. While the state is many years out from transitioning from half-day kindergarten programs to full-day, educators frequently find that students enter their first year of formal education lacking certain knowledge and social skills on day one.
Preschool programs, especially one with as much interactive learning as East Noble is showing, get those students more prepared to enter their K-12 career than those who don’t get that experience.
“We know that student learning actually begins at birth and their window of opportunity for learning is prime time during the ages that we’re serving here in this elementary school,” Jenner said. “More important, at this age, they’re play-based learning. They’re learning how to share. They’re learning how to work with others. In many ways I saw a level of creativity and their minds just light up in the environment they’re in.”
Indiana doesn’t currently fund pre-K programs statewide. Low-income families can qualify for On My Way Pre-K financial assistance at centers reaching a certain level on the Paths to Quality scale.
That being said, there is currently only one such center that qualifies in the four-county area, the Kendallville Day Care Center on Orchard Place Parkway, according to the state’s Child Care Finder utility.
Jenner said she hopes that changes in the future to give more students access to programs like what East Noble is hosting.
“I think in the future, we know the value of early learning, we know our governor is incredibly committed to early learning, so I hope to see more programs, more opportunities like this for students across Indiana,” she said.
