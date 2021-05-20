LIGONIER — West Noble’s graduating seniors took home scholarships and honors from an awards ceremony on May 10.
Here is the list of winners:
Auxiliary Memorial Scholarship: Nichelle Phares
Brandon Replogle Celebrate the Arts Memorial Scholarship: Megan Saggars
Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship: Isaac Flora
Community Foundation of Noble County Top Honors: Lillian Mast and Allison Baker
Community Foundation of Noble County Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker
Cromwell High School Alumni: Isaac Flora
Cromwell Kimmell Lions Club Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley, Isaac Flora and Jordyn Hagerman
Cynthia Kay Rasler Memorial Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley
Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship: Lillian Mast
Dr. Rachel Harlan Link Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker and Lauren Baker
Edward and Beverly Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker
Flores Pathway Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley
Fred and Rose Cunningham Memorial Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley
Fred and Mildred Seymoure Memorial Scholarship : Lillian Mast
Jerry Wellman Memorial Scholarship: Lillian Mast
John E. & Joan E. Robinson Scholarship: Allison Baker
Joyce Hontz Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker, Lauren Baker, Angela Caldwell, Isaac Flora, Skyla Hernandez, Rebecca Kathary, Lillian Mast, Nichelle Phares, Megan Saggars and Shuli Sheeley
Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship: Allison Baker, Lauren Baker, Kacee Click, Isaac Flora, Jordyn Hagerman, Rebecca Kathary, Erin Shoemaker
Ligonier High School Alumni Scholarship: Megan Saggars
Ligonier Elks Scholarship: Lillian Mast and Allison Baker
Marcia Bowen Hicks Memorial Scholarship: Rebecca Kathary
Olive B. Cole Scholarship: Allison Baker, Lauren Baker, Angela Caldwell, Kacee Click, Lillian Mast, Olivia McDonald, Nichelle Phares, Megan Saggars, Shuli Sheeley and Erin Shoemaker
Oliver & Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship: Lillian Mast
Oliver & Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Professional Scholarship : Allison Baker
Prudence E. Gardner Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker
P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp: Allison Baker
P.U.L.S.E. Senior Scholarship: Allison Baker
P.U.L.S.E. Senior Plaque: Allison Baker
Richard & Mary Demotte Scholarship: Lillian Mast
Russell Smith Music Scholarship: Megan Saggars
Sons of American Legion: Rebecca Kathary
Susan Marie Stone Scholarship: Allison Baker
Timothy Martin Memorial Scholarship: Lillian Mast
Wawaka High School Alumni Scholarship: Kacee Click
West Noble American Legion Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley, Kenneth M. Franks and Allison Baker.
U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award: Isaac Flora and Lillian Mast.
U.S. Marines Scholastic Excellence Award: Bailey Kilgore and Lauren Baker
U.S. Marines Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award: Megan Saggars
U.S. Army Scholar Athlete: Erin Shoemaker and Brockton Miller
Delta Kappa Gamma: Lillian Mast
Goshen Hospital Auxiliary: Allison Baker
Extension Homemakers: Nichelle Phares
Noble County REMC: Allison Baker
Trine Dual Enrollment English Scholarship: Allison Baker
Trine Dual Enrollment English Scholarship: Erin Shoemaker
Northeast Corner Conference All-Academic Team: Lauren Baker, Kacee Click and Erin Shoemaker
Outstanding Cosmetology Award: Alissa Smith
Ball State Presidential Scholarship: Erin Shoemaker
Ball State University Presidential Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley
Cornerstone University President’s Scholarship: Kacee Click
Indiana University Provost’s Scholarship: Angela Caldwell
Indiana University Provost’s Scholarship: Olivia McDonald
Indiana University Provost’s Scholarship: Lauren Baker
IU Bloomington HLS Living-Learning Center Scholarship: Skyla Hernandez
PFW Merit Based Scholarship: Nichelle Phares
Purdue University Presidential Scholarship: Allison Baker
Purdue University Harry C. Peffer Scholarship: Lillian Mast
