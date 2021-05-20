LIGONIER — West Noble’s graduating seniors took home scholarships and honors from an awards ceremony on May 10.

Here is the list of winners:

Auxiliary Memorial Scholarship: Nichelle Phares

Brandon Replogle Celebrate the Arts Memorial Scholarship: Megan Saggars

Caitlyn Marie Halferty Memorial Scholarship: Isaac Flora

Community Foundation of Noble County Top Honors: Lillian Mast and Allison Baker

Community Foundation of Noble County Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker

Cromwell High School Alumni: Isaac Flora

Cromwell Kimmell Lions Club Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley, Isaac Flora and Jordyn Hagerman

Cynthia Kay Rasler Memorial Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley

Doris Gene Alber Ferrari Scholarship: Lillian Mast

Dr. Rachel Harlan Link Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker and Lauren Baker

Edward and Beverly Zimmerman Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker

Flores Pathway Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley

Fred and Rose Cunningham Memorial Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley

Fred and Mildred Seymoure Memorial Scholarship : Lillian Mast

Jerry Wellman Memorial Scholarship: Lillian Mast

John E. & Joan E. Robinson Scholarship: Allison Baker

Joyce Hontz Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker, Lauren Baker, Angela Caldwell, Isaac Flora, Skyla Hernandez, Rebecca Kathary, Lillian Mast, Nichelle Phares, Megan Saggars and Shuli Sheeley

Ligonier Lions Club Scholarship: Allison Baker, Lauren Baker, Kacee Click, Isaac Flora, Jordyn Hagerman, Rebecca Kathary, Erin Shoemaker

Ligonier High School Alumni Scholarship: Megan Saggars

Ligonier Elks Scholarship: Lillian Mast and Allison Baker

Marcia Bowen Hicks Memorial Scholarship: Rebecca Kathary

Olive B. Cole Scholarship: Allison Baker, Lauren Baker, Angela Caldwell, Kacee Click, Lillian Mast, Olivia McDonald, Nichelle Phares, Megan Saggars, Shuli Sheeley and Erin Shoemaker

Oliver & Eleanor Ellenbecker Bachelor’s Program Scholarship: Lillian Mast

Oliver & Eleanor Ellenbecker Medical Professional Scholarship : Allison Baker

Prudence E. Gardner Memorial Scholarship: Allison Baker

P.U.L.S.E. Endowment in Memory of Dave Knopp: Allison Baker

P.U.L.S.E. Senior Scholarship: Allison Baker

P.U.L.S.E. Senior Plaque: Allison Baker

Richard & Mary Demotte Scholarship: Lillian Mast

Russell Smith Music Scholarship: Megan Saggars

Sons of American Legion: Rebecca Kathary

Susan Marie Stone Scholarship: Allison Baker

Timothy Martin Memorial Scholarship: Lillian Mast

Wawaka High School Alumni Scholarship: Kacee Click

West Noble American Legion Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley, Kenneth M. Franks and Allison Baker.

U.S. Marines Distinguished Athlete Award: Isaac Flora and Lillian Mast.

U.S. Marines Scholastic Excellence Award: Bailey Kilgore and Lauren Baker

U.S. Marines Semper Fidelis Musical Excellence Award: Megan Saggars

U.S. Army Scholar Athlete: Erin Shoemaker and Brockton Miller

Delta Kappa Gamma: Lillian Mast

Goshen Hospital Auxiliary: Allison Baker

Extension Homemakers: Nichelle Phares

Noble County REMC: Allison Baker

Trine Dual Enrollment English Scholarship: Allison Baker

Trine Dual Enrollment English Scholarship: Erin Shoemaker

Northeast Corner Conference All-Academic Team: Lauren Baker, Kacee Click and Erin Shoemaker

Outstanding Cosmetology Award: Alissa Smith

Ball State Presidential Scholarship: Erin Shoemaker

Ball State University Presidential Scholarship: Shuli Sheeley

Cornerstone University President’s Scholarship: Kacee Click

Indiana University Provost’s Scholarship: Angela Caldwell

Indiana University Provost’s Scholarship: Olivia McDonald

Indiana University Provost’s Scholarship: Lauren Baker

IU Bloomington HLS Living-Learning Center Scholarship: Skyla Hernandez

PFW Merit Based Scholarship: Nichelle Phares

Purdue University Presidential Scholarship: Allison Baker

Purdue University Harry C. Peffer Scholarship: Lillian Mast

