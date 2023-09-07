4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
4 booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Four people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Dustin A. Bonar, 37, of the 00 block of EMS B7 Lane, Leesburg, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Bonar was held on $2,500 bond.
Jace L. Jackson, 18, of the 200 block of West Greenwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Jackson was held on $2,500 bond.
Christopher M. Myers III, 33, of the 500 block of South Gonser, Ashley, was arrested at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants. No charging information provided. Myers was held without bond.
Seth P. Myers, 44, of the 300 block of South C.R. 100E, LaGrange, was booked at 3:19 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
5 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Five people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Abdullah Yahia, 20, of the 1000 block of East 85th Street, Brooklyn, New York, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on a charge of reckless driving. Yahia posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Cresta Spicher, 47, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, was booked at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No further charging information provided.
Corey Riegle, 35, of the 16500 block of S.R. 120, Bristol, was arrested at 5:21 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of driving while suspended with a prior conviction for that offense and leaving the scene of a personal injury crash. No bond information provided.
Jessica Gustin, 35, of the 400 block of Easst C.R. 495S, Wolcottville, was arrested at 7:01 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery-simple assault. No bond information provided.
Jesse Lake, 23, of the 1800 block of Kentucky Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11 p.m. Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court relating to a Level 6 felony charge. No bond information provided.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.