LAGRANGE — One average, LaGrange County REMC members donated $6 a year a piece to the utility’s Operating Round Up program. The utility then used that money to help fund local nonprofit organizations around the community. Almost 75 percent of the utility’s members choose to belong to the program and allow the utility to round up their monthly bills to the nearest dollar. Those pennies are then gathered together and given back to the community through nonprofit programs.
This quarter, the REMC members helped three local nonprofit organizations, giving away grants that totaled more than $9,300.
They included a $4,800 grant to LaGrange County Trails Inc to help it secure land and construct the Hawpatch Trail.
Stroh Volunteer Fire Department received $3,500 in REMC funds to assist in purchasing and installing a new tornado alert siren.
The Little Laker League was granted $1,000 to purchase sports equipment.
To be considered for the next cycle of disbursements, local nonprofit organizations are encouraged to fill out and return an application to the LaGrange County REMC office by Tuesday, October 1. Applications can be picked up at the cooperative office at 1995 E. U.S. 20, LaGrange, or downloaded from the REMC website, lagrangeremc.com
LAGRANGE — The LaGrange County Historical Society will meet on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the basement of our museum to talk about county history.
The historical society museum is located on the corner of High and Lafayette streets in LaGrange. The program will explore the LaGrange County from 1851 — 1871. LCHS President Bryan McCoy encourages everyone to come and learn what was going on in LaGrange County 150 years ago. The meeting is free and open to the public.
For more information, call McCoy at 350-8561 or 463-3763.
