Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records
Jihovany F. Atilano-Avarez, 26, no address provided, was arrested at 3:44 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of operating with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or greater, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Atilano-Alvarez was held on $2,500 bond.
Joseph R. Conley, 25, of the 600 block of Berry Lane, Kendallville, was booked at 3:39 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a pair of court orders. No charging information provided.
Rylie B. Osbun, 21, of the 400 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. Friday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Osbun was held without bond
Joshua A. Reyes, 21, o the 700 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:13 a.m. Saturday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Reyes was held on $2,500 bond.
Jeremy Slone, 42, of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was arrested at 1:53 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Slone was held on $2,500 bond.
Alexa L. Grocock, 21, of the 700 block of Kelly Street, Rome City, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Grocock was held on $2,500 bond.
Antonea A. Jones, 21, of the 400 block of Persimmon Cove, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:55 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor. Jones was held on $2,500 bond.
Rondell N. Short Jr., 45, of the 17700 bloc of Antwerp Road, Harlan, was arrested at 3:16 a.m. Sunday by Ligonier police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Aarronn L. Steele, 26, of the 300 block of Alamosa Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:12 a.m. Sunday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Steele was held on $2,500 bond.
Benito Cortez-Villalobos, 27, of the 400 block of McLean Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:02 p.m. Sunday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony. Cortez-Villalobs was held without bond.
Bridget P. Willemin, 36, of the 900 block of McDonald Street, Elkhart, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of cocaine or narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Willemin was held without bond.
Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Saturday through Sunday, according to jail records.
Gina Denman, 50, of the 4300 block of South C.R. 1180E, Hudson, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated. Denman posted bond and was released Saturday.
Michael Shufelt, 37, of the 4300 block of North C.R. 230E, Howe, was arrested at 4:02 a.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating without a license. No bond information provided.
Wayde Barrett, 29, of the 600 block of Heritage Drive, Middlebury, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery-moderate bodily injury. No bond information provided.
Chad Miller, 25, of the 8000 block of South U.S. 6, Hamlet, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Saturday by LaGrange County police on a charge of battery-moderate bodily injury. No bond information provided.
Blake Leiter, 37, of the 200 block of Townline Road, LaGrange, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Sunday by LaGrange County police on charges of being a habitual traffic law violator, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level of 0.14% or greater and operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction for that offense. No bond information provided.
