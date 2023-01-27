SHIPSHEWANA — Every community has a story to tell, says Sonya Nash, the new executive director of the LaGrange County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Shipshewana has multiple stories to tell, including those about its top-notch entertainment, shopping in a family-friendly environment, the Amish culture that infuses the community with much of its charm, its auctions, a world-renowned flea market and so much more.
Mongo’s stories include nature, canoe and kayak trips down the Pigeon River, birding, outdoor adventures, and more.
LaGrange, Topeka, Wolcottville, Stroh and Howe, all have their stories as well, and Nash said it’s her job to make sure people outside of the community — visitors — learn about those stories and then decided they want to see them for themselves.
A tourism industry veteran, Nash was hired in December to be the new head of the local tourism bureau after former expectative director Phyllis Yonga retired. Nash said she wants to build on the foundation that Yonga built during her time at the bureau.
Nash came to LaGrange County after working in both the Elkhart and South Bend tourism industries, helping those two communities grow tourism. An Elkhart native, Nash cut her teeth in tourism waiting on tables at Amish Acres during breaks from college. Nash earned a business degree from Indiana University in Bloomington. Her plan at college had been to graduate and work for a large business firm, but during the interview process for those jobs, she discovered she’d rather stay closer to home. After graduating from IU, she returned home to work at Amish Acres where she helped run the kitchen and launch many of that attraction’s storied festivals.
It was while she was working at Amish Acres she discovered her real passion for telling the stories that drew visitors from both near and far. That led to a job with the South Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau. Three years later, she took her talents back home to the Elkhart County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau where she spent the next 23 years working, helping launch many of the successful campaigns and festivals that now highlight the Elkhart community.
“I started as the travel trade marketing manager and was promoted and progressed to the director of group sales and marketing,” she explained. “So when this position opened, I was ready for change. And it fits because I’ve worked with a lot of business partners here. I know a lot of people in these communities and their traditions so I’m familiar with selling and marketing Lagrange County.”
From shows at the MEC to annual quilting and craft shows, to popular entertainers, to kayaking and canoeing, LaGrange County has a lot to offer visitors, she said.
“A visitors’ economy is all about communicating the stories of the people in places we call home,” she explained.
Working in Elkhart County, Nash often partnered with many of the people and businesses that make up Shipshewana to help expand visitor experiences. These days, she spends a good deal of her time digging into the stories of the rest of LaGrange County, those located in central and eastern LaGrange County. She said she wants to tell those stories, too.
“I am definitely learning about the eastern part of the county,” she explained. “For example, I had my first lunch at Linder’s Tavern in LaGrange and loved it. I learned all about their smoked meats and talked with them about developing programs for their banquet room.”
While Shipshewana remains at the heart of the CVB’s efforts, Nash said her interest in helping visitors learn about other local attractions can potentially extend those visits from a day trip to perhaps two or more days.
“My experience is that the visitor doesn’t mind driving 20, 30, or even 40 minutes for an experience if that story is a worthy attraction, she said.
Nash said the CVB uses multiple layers of communication to get those stories out, everything from traditional print ads to social media digital campaigns.
“My goal is to activate our stories to help everyone. Shipshewana has the hotel base. It has some of the large entertainment names in the business too, but people want to do something the morning after that concert and our job is to communicate these stories so they can stay longer. We want visitors to do more and enjoy all that we have to offer. Every community has something special to offer, a person, a craft, a product, or a special downtown, so our job here is to identify those stories and start promoting them.”
Part of that job is tailoring the message to the audience.
“There’s a market within what we call a resident market, a local market within 50 miles of a destination,” she explained. “And we talked to that audience very differently than we talked to the audience more than 50 miles away. And our task here is to understand and align which messaging we’re giving in which publication or which advertising channel.”
The secret is keeping the message fresh.
“How do you keep people wanting?” Nash said. “I know there’s always that core audience who wants to come back year in and year out to do pajama days and do this and do the light parade but what about the rest of the year? How do you keep refreshing that so that’s still exciting for people who’ve done it a time or two? That’s another part of our jobs.”
When COVID shut down indoor attractions, it spotlighted how outdoor attractions like the local parks system and canoeing the river can be to the local tourism economy. Nash said she plans to use what the industry learned and build upon those attractions.
“I think there’s a huge opportunity here in LaGrange County that can be advertised and expanded,” she explained. “It starts before a visitor even gets out of their car. If they can imagine that experience like a big stage show or canoeing a river, they come to visit. We want them to understand there are people who really want them to come here to enjoy what we have to offer. It really elevates us, and makes that visitor experience more memorable.”
Nash added another huge draw in visiting LaGrange County is its family friendly nature.
“The fact is that this community is friendly, it’s very safe,” she said. “You know, in the news, you hear quite a lot about safety factors, and that this community — all of Lagrange County — you can walk down the streets and feel very comfortable with your family and your kids. And that’s an important message to share.”
To learn more about LaGrange County, visit the LaGrange County Convention and Visitor Bureau website at visitshipshewana.org or by visiting its Facebook page.
