LAGRANGE — The Christmas Bureau – aka Santa’s Workshop – at the Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County is running a little short on multipacks of Hot Wheels cars this holiday season. With just a bit of luck, they’ll make it through the holidays okay
The Christmas Bureau, the Christmas arm of the local not-for-profit LaGrange-based food pantry is working to make the holidays just a little bit brighter for area families that need a little help this holiday season. To make that happen, the Clothes and Food Basket has again extended its hours this Christmas season, hoping to reach as many people in need as possible.
Demand is up this year. Bob and Janet Seman, who operate the Christmas Bureau, warn that time slots to shop inside the bureau are disappearing quickly, and could run out soon. The Christmas Bureau closes its doors for the holiday season on Dec 22.
Most of the toys here are donated by people in the community. Seman said she’s love to have more educational books, suitable for 8-, 9- and 10-year-old children.
Clothes and Food Basket President Richard Yoder admitted he’s a little concerned this year about the increased demand for help. The not-for-profit food pantry distributes not only food and Christmas toys, but gently used, clean clothing, jackets, coats, shoes, boots, gloves, and winter hats as well as other essentials such as t-shirts, socks, and underwear families in need want. Yoder said that demand started rising this fall as local RV factories started trimming back employee hours, causing the number of families in need the Clothes and Food Basket serves each week to double.
Thankfully, Yoder said, the community has been good to the Clothes and Food Basket.
For example, Westview students recently held several canned food. Monday, representatives of Miller Poultry stopped by the organization’s Railroad Street home and provided the pantry with 9,000 pounds of chicken, as well as 150 cases of chicken sausage. Yoder said that donations would help ensure clients have a good meal for the holiday and food for the dinner table in the coming year.
The Orland-based poultry company traditionally makes a large donation of chicken to the LaGrange food pantry this time of year, as well as similar donations to other food pantries across the area. It is a gift that the Clothes and Food Basket is always grateful to receive.
“We’re blessed, we are so blessed,” Yoder said of Miller’s gift. “This is a really important donation. Miller’s has always been a big supporter of us.”
Yoder estimated the Clothes and Food Basket is now regularly helping around 225 to 250 local families each week, up from the 125 families a week it helped at this same time last year. The numbers of those seeking help are similar at its Christmas Bureau.
As is its tradition, the Clothes and Food Basket expanded its hours this month, opening its doors Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week and next. Typically, the organization is only open two days a week, Monday and Thursday.
Other than the Hot Wheels, Yoder said the Clothes and Food Basket could use cash donations this year. Because of inflation, the cost of purchasing many of the food staples on the pantry’s shelves has skyrocketed. Yoder reminds donors because of the special relationship the food pantry has with local retailers as well as Fort Wayne Community Harvest, the Clothes and Food Basket can stretch a dollar when purchasing items.
“We enjoy special discounts,” Yoder explained.
As grateful as he is for the community’s support, Yoder asks that people stop dropping off clothing and other items while the Clothes and Food Basket is closed for the holidays. The organization will close on Dec. 22 and remain closed until Jan. 4.
“We want to give our volunteers a well-deserved rest,” Yoder said.
