WOLCOTTVILLE — Steven Cords, a candidate for the Wolcottville Town Board who wasn’t allowed to vote in Wednesday night’s town convention, won the election to be the Republican candidate on for a seat on the Wolcottville Town Board.
Cords wasn’t allowed to vote because his name didn’t appear on a list of certified Republican voters provided to election officials by the clerks of courts for LaGrange and Noble counties. That list was made up of people who voted in the last couple of Indiana Republican primaries.
Although he was a registered Republican candidate, Cords moved back to Wolcottville only a few years ago, and would not appear on a certified list of registered Republican voters. A retired civil engineer, Cords grew up in Wolcottville and graduated from Lakeland in 1975. He left Indiana after graduating from college and worked as a civil engineer in Alaska for more than 30 years.
Cords shrugged off not being allowed to vote in Wednesday’s town convention as simply a quirk in the election process.
Cords was not the only voter turned away Wednesday night. About a dozen people showed up to vote who were determined to either live outside of Wolcottville’s town limits or whose names did not appear on the certified lists of Republican voters.
Seth Tipton, the Noble County Republican Party chairman ,made it clear from the outset of Wednesday night’s convention he was going to do whatever he needed to do to protect the integrity of the convention.
Cords did provide Tipton and LaGrange County Republican Party chairperson Pat Brown paperwork proving he legally filed to be a Republican candidate for the town board seat.
The convention was scheduled to start at 6 p.m. but was delayed after questions about who was eligible to vote surfaced. That led to a lot of phone calls by Tipton and Brown to state election officials, delaying the vote by about an hour and a half.
Tipton said allowing anyone not on those lists to vote could lead to a challenge of the validity of Wednesday’s convention vote and void Wednesday night’s outcome. In the end, the dozen or so people who showed up to vote but whose names were not on those lists opted not to challenge the process.
Approximately 26 people from LaGrange and Noble counties voted in Wednesday’s convention.
Political newcomer Lauren Newsome defeated June Wood, the incumbent Wolcottville Clerk-Treasurer, to be named the Republican candidate for Clerk-Treasurer on this fall’s general election ballot.
Newsome told Wednesday’s voters she wanted to work with the town board members and make the town’s budget more transparent. Wood is still facing pending Level 6 felony charges for theft related to alleged misuse of town funds, with a final pre-trial hearing in her case set for December and trial set for January.
Both Cords and Newsome are expected to enter office next year since both will be unopposed on the November ballot. Wednesday was the deadline for the Democrat Party to place candidates for the fall ballot, and no candidate materialized. Cords and Newsome could, however, each be challenged by a write in candidate.
