ALBION — The Noble County Sheriff’s Department had a rare drug seizure Wednesday — 21 1/4 pounds of the hallucinogenic agent found in magic mushrooms: psilocybin.
Roger W. McHamer, 51, of Burr Oak, Michigan, was booked into the Noble County Jail on preliminary charges of dealing in a schedule I controlled substance, a Level 2 felony; and possession of marijuana with a prior conviction for that offense, a Class A misdemeanor, police said.
A Level 2 felony carries a sentencing range of 10-30 years in prison upon conviction, with an advisory sentence of 17 1/2 years.
Police also seized what they referred to as a “significant” amount of cash.
McHamer told investigators he did not know how the illegal substance got into his vehicle.
The psilocybin had been infused into flavored chocolate bars and came in commercial packaging. The label on the packaging said each bar contained 4 grams of psilocybin.
Psilocybin can cause “hallucinations and an inability to discern fantasy from reality. Panic reactions and psychotic-like episode may also occur,” the federal Drug Enforcement Administration website said.
The DEA has listed psilocybin as an illegal, schedule I controlled substance.
It’s not a commonly seen in this area.
“This is the first time I’ve ever seen this,” said Noble County Deputy Chase Gibson, the arresting officer. He has been on the department for four years.
In Noble County Chief Deputy Brian Walker’s 23-year law enforcement career, he said he has seen it only three times.
An undercover agent with the DEA, who works with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department’s Narcotics Investigation Unit, said he runs into psilocybin “a couple times a year.”
Wednesday’s arrest wouldn’t have happened without the efforts of a concerned citizen, a quick responding deputy, an off-duty deputy who doesn’t know what off-duty means and another officer with a literal nose for crime.
At approximately 4:50 p.m. Wednesday, a motorist called police to report a reckless driver traveling northbound in the area of S.R. 3 and S.R. 205.
Gibson, who was on patrol when the call came in, was quick to the area and saw a vehicle matching the description given in the complaint speeding northbound on S.R. 3.
Gibson pulled the vehicle over at the north junction of Old S.R. 3 and S.R. 3.
He identified the driver as MacHamer. A records check showed MacHamer had an active drug-related arrest warrant issued by authorities in Michigan.
Gibson took MacHamer into custody. Gibson then asked MacHamer for consent to search MacHamer’s vehicle, but he refused.
Gibson contacted Noble County Deputy Jerry Weber, who had happened to be in the area — off duty — following a day of specialized training with his K-9 partner Kilo.
Even though he was off duty, Weber went to Gibson’s traffic stop, and Kilo performed a sniff around the exterior of MacHamer’s vehicle.
“Kilo alerted immediately,” Gibson said.
A search of the rear area of the vehicle led to the discovery of commercially packaged flavored chocolate bars. The label also contained a warning that the product should be kept out of reach of children.
Gibson was the arresting officer, but he credited Weber’s willingness to come to the scene off duty — along with Weber’s K9.
“Jerry is a dedicated officer,” Gibson said. “He and his dog are amazing assets for the department.”
Noble County Sheriff Max Weber said that kind of off-duty response from Jerry Weber isn’t uncommon.
“It shows his commitment to the department and to the people of Noble County,” Max Weber said. “It (also) proves how useful these canines are.”
