KENDALLVILLE — For anyone starting a new business, one big question an entrepreneur has to tackle is where to operate the business and how much is that going to cost?
But now the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce is hoping to make that startup a little easier and a little less costly with the launch of The Nucleus, a new business incubator program.
The concept behind a incubator for business is along the same vein as the heating version a hospital might use for a premature newborn or that a farmer might use to help hatch eggs. A business incubator provides support and guidance for a new startup until it gets established and can branch out on its own.
Incubators do that typically by providing low cost office space, services and/or management training for new businesses.
According to the National Business Incubation Association, startups nurtured in an incubator have a survival rate of 87 percent, compared to 44 percent for businesses that launch without assistance.
Many communities have found places to provide these types of startup friendly services, including Fort Wayne, which Executive Director Kristen Johnson visited before launching Kendallville’s version.
“We have three empty offices and we have a very underutilized conference room so I decided I wanted to do this,” Johnson said. “They will get signage on the door and the whole nine yards.”
Aside from the physical office space, the Chamber is also able to provide new businesses with amenities including a conference room, front-desk reception, and phone, internet and utilities.
Rent will start at just $250 per month, significantly lower than if a business were to rent a Main Street storefront and have to cover utilities on their own, Johnson said.
“It’s clear to us that it’s so expensive to start a business and overwhelming,” she said. “If we can save them and help them with coaching from SCORE (small business mentoring) and (Small Business Development Center) along the way, they’ll have more success.”
The layout and space of the Chamber office at 122 S. Main St. probably does preclude some types of retail startups, but Johnson said the incubator would work well for any type of professional service business that require office space.
“I really am looking at like service-oriented businesses that need an office space,” Johnson said.
The incubator will hopefully spur some new business development in Kendallville, Johnson said, and will help utilize unused space at the chamber a create a new source of income for the organizations mission.
“It would be a revenue stream for the chamber for the programs and services we provide to all business members,” she said.
Anyone interested in gathering more information about The Nucleus can reach out to Johnson at the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, 347-1554.
