Several booked into
Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Tuesday morning, according to jail records.
Malcolm K. Blake, 28, of the 2400 block of Genessee Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Blake was released on his own recognizance.
Ethan M. Craig, 27, of the 100 block of North Ruckman Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 4:37 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Craig was released on his own recognizance.
Donald E. Davies, 37, of the 5600 block of Werling Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 8:29 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information providing. Davies was held without bond.
Andrew W. Herendeen, 55, of the 100 block of Drake Road, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Herendeen was held on $250 cash bond.
Jill R. Huffman, 44, of the 400 block of East Camden Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 7:11 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a charge of leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Huffman was released on her own recognizance.
Joshua E. Rowe, 32, of the 400 block of Water Street, Avilla, was arrested at 9:14 a.m. Tuesday on two warrants charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Rowe was held on $2,500 bond.
Masyn M. Krieger, 22, of the 100 block of West Highland Street, Albion, was arrested at 3:20 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Kreiger was held without bond.
Bradley D. Walz, 34, of the 100 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 2:44 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Walz was held on $2,500 bond.
Nathaniel S. Lopez, 19, of the 700 block of North Main Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 10:22 a.m. Thursday by Ligonier police on a charge of domestic battery in the knowing presence of a child less than 16 years old, a Level 6 felony. Lopez was held on $2,500 bond.
Brittney S. Mobley, 23, of the 8300 block of C.R. 71, Paulding, Ohio, was arrested at 8:15 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Mobley was released on her own recognizance.
Amber D. Morgan, 32, of the 700 block of Briarwood Drive, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a charge of failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Morgan was held without bond.
Jason M. Stoneburner, 40, of the 500 block of Wood Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Thursday by Wolcottville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 4 felony. Stoneburner was held on $10,000 bond.
Keilynn A. Chiddister, 18, of the 300 block of South Cavin Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. Friday by Noble County police on a court order relating to a Class B misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Chiddister was held without bond.
Jesse D. Collins, 21, of the 1400 block of South C.R. 90W, Albion, was arrested at 5:53 p.m. Friday by Albion police on a charge of operating a vehicle with an blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more. Collins was held on $2,500 bond.
Richard E. Goble, 46, of the 100 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violation. Goble was held without bond.
Jill R. Huffman, 44, of the 400 block of East Camden Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. Friday by Albion police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Huffman was held on $2,500 bond.
Cody W. Nelson, 30, of the 00 block of East Edgewater Drive South, Garrett, was booked at 9:20 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Michael J. Nicodemus, 37, of the 3700 block of North C.r. 900W, Cromwell, was arrested at 4:26 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Level 6 felony. Nicodeumus was held on $2,500 bond.
Matthew D. Rogers, 38, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 4:53 p.m. Friday by Noble County police on charges of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony; and leaving the scene of a property damage crash, a Class B misdemeanor. Rogers was held on $2,500 bond.
Theresa A. Tullis, 50, of the 11400 block of North S.R. 3, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Tullis was held on $2,500 bond.
Holden R. Vierling, 21, of the 1700 block of Raleigh Avenue, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:12 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Vierling was released on his own recognizance.
Travis D. Yontz, 47, of the 7700 block of East Cree Lake South, Kendallville, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of operating while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor. Yontz was released on his own recognizance.
Ronnie S. Campbell, 50, of the 11200 block of North S.R. 9, Wolcottville, was arrested at 6:59 p.m. Saturday by Rome City Police on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor. Campbell was released on his own recognizance.
Traci M. Dean, 32, of the 4600 block of South East Riley Square, Pleasant Lake, was booked at 10:09 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Jadrein E. Mundy, 29, of the 100 block of North 10th Street, Cottonwood, Arizona, was arrested at 8:11 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor;and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Mundy was release on his own recognizance.
Amanda J. Howard, 36, of the 600 block of West South Street, Albion, was arrested at 12:48 p.m. Monday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Allen W. Walter Jr., 41, of the 800 block of East Union Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; driving while suspended with a prior suspension within 10 years, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Walter was held on $2,500 bond.
