KENDALLVILLE — The local Fraternal Order of Police Lodge and a Ligonier church made Tuesday’s Shop with a Cop event even brighter — and warmer — for one Noble County family.
Twenty students, two apiece from Noble County’s 10 elementary schools, went on a $250 shopping spree at the Kendallville Walmart courtesy of the program, according to the effort’s coordinator, Noble County Deputy Johnny Richie.
Officers pick up the students from their homes in their police cars, then travel to an area church to parade together to Walmart, with lights flashing and sirens wailing.
After the spree, the officers and youngsters gather together to eat pizza, before they’re taken home. When the students are dropped off, officers gave each family a $100 gift certificate to Kroger.
The local Shop with a Cop program is funded solely by businesses and private donations.
“The support comes from a lot of different places,” Kendallville Patrolman Dwight Miller said.
More than $7,000 was spent Tuesday.
The FOP stepped up big time to provide extra assistance to one particular family.
South Side Elementary School guidance counselor Jessica Carden, with help from staff, had selected two youngsters from her school in mid-November. The students are chosen based on either financial need or ones whose family could benefit from a positive experience with law enforcement.
“Who is going to be the most impacted?” Carden said of the selection process.
When a student is picked, a sheet is sent home to parents, who are asked to list siblings living at home, as well as two gift sections — needs and wants.
When Miller was sent his particular student’s information by Richie on Dec. 1, the list of siblings jumped out at him. So did the needs.
The family has more than eight children living at their address, all under the age of 18. The mother who filled out the sheet said all of the children needed hats and gloves as part of their Walmart shopping spree list.
“If we have to buy hats and gloves for all those kids, (the student) is not really going to get a Shop with a Cop (experience),” Miller said.
So when the FOP had its regular monthly meeting earlier in the day Tuesday, he brought up this particular family’s situation.
Miller motioned that the FOP buy the hats and gloves, preserving the $250 shopping spree for other items. Noble County Deputy Whitney D’Angelo provided the second.
“It was a unanimous vote,” Miller said.
Mom was already thrilled her son was picked.
“Mom broke down on the phone when I told her her family had been selected,” Carden said.
So while Miller’s student was paired with another officer, he and D’Angelo went about getting the gloves and hats. The FOP picked up the nearly $200 hat and glove tab.
But the FOP isn’t done helping the family yet.
Noble County Detective Doug Ewell asked at the FOP meeting how the family stood on coats. It turned out there was a need. Ewell contacted Stone’s Hill Church in Ligonier, which pledged $500 so all of those children in the family could have winter coats as well.
“They gave specific instructions that whatever money was left be given directly to the family,” Miller said.
The FOP and Carden are in the process of arranging to get those coats.
The FOP also covered the overages if a youngster had slightly more than $250 in their cart when they checked out Tuesday. One particular shopper went well over.
“Most of the stuff was clothing you knew the kid was going to need,” Miller said.
So the FOP, through D’Angelo, covered the extra cost.
“She did the right thing,” Miller said.
Miller is a big fan of the program.
“It’s sad you have families with these needs, but it’s rewarding because you get to help them out,” Miller said.
Some similar programs just have families bring their children to a store where they are paired with a police officer. When shopping is over, they all go their separate ways.
By picking them, shopping with them and then sitting down together for a meal, there is a chance for more positive interaction.
“You have a dialogue with the student on a different level,” Miller said.
Carden said selecting which children will reap the benefit isn’t easy.
“I know it’s not the only family that needs it,” she said. “That makes the decision tough.”
For the first 20-plus years of the local Shop with a Cop program, the effort was run by the Noble County Sheriff’s Department. This year, Noble County Sheriff Max Weber asked that the FOP take over because of state accounting regulations.
Richie, who is a member of Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 126, kept his leadership role.
