KENDALLVILLE — Less than a year and half after opening, Gordmans is Kendallville is closing.
The off-price fashion retailer that opened in March 2019 in the Fairview Plaza strip mall and was closed for weeks as a non-essential business during Indiana’s stay-at-home restrictions reopened in mid-May but has since announced that the Kendallville location is closing.
Signs have been posted outside announcing the store closing and liquidations. No exact closing date has been set.
Stage Stores Inc., the parent company that owns Gordmans, announced on May 10 it would be filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, five days before it started its first phase of store reopenings after nationwide closures due to COVID-19.
“We recognize how hard the last few months have been on our guests and our associates. Like many others, our business was significantly impacted by COVID-19. We temporarily closed all of our stores as we have worked to manage through this challenging environment. Despite all of our efforts, we have been unable to obtain necessary financing to continue operating as an independent business,” Stage Stores President and CEO Michael Glazer wrote in a May 10 post to the Gordmans site. “We have therefore filed voluntary petitions under Chapter 11, as we simultaneously run a sale process for our business or any of our assets and initiate an orderly wind-down of our operations. We hope our actions over the last several months to reposition the business will attract the right partner who is interested in our off-price concept. If we receive a viable bid for the business, we will terminate our winddown of operations at certain locations. This is incredibly difficult news to deliver and it is a decision that we came to after exhausting all other options.”
A new release about the Chapter 11 filing did indicate that Stage Stores could terminate “wind-down of operations” at certain locations if the company receives a viable bid to purchase the chain.
Gordman’s opened in March 2019 and was one of 38 new Gordmans locations opening nationally that month. A store celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Mayor Suzanne Handshoe and the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrated before a packed storefront with pomp provided by the East Noble High School pep band and cheerleaders.
The location previously operated as Goody’s — also owned by Stage Stores after the company purchased the chain out of bankruptcy in 2009 — before Stage Stores converted all of its Goody’s locations into Gordmans discounters.
The filing is one of several retailers that have started to seek bankruptcy protection after the pandemic put further dents into an already-softening retail market for clothiers, department stores and other brick-and-mortar sellers.
Companies including J. Crew, Neiman Marcus, JCPenney and Pier 1 Imports are among some other well-known retailers filing bankruptcy in 2020.
Fort Wayne’s Sears at Glenbrook Square Mall closed in November 2018 as that chain has gone through years of downsizing and closings due to weak sales performance nationally.
