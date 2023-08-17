KENDALLVILLE — Historic Downtown Kendallville has partnered with Indiana Humanities and the historic Strand Theatre to bring the Better Cities Film Festival to Kendallville on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.
The festival collects, screens and presents the very best films that center around the theme of making better cities, towns, and neighborhoods. Historic Downtown Kendallville’s board of directors has curated a handful of these award-winning short films to share with the region, which will highlight the possibilities for making cities and towns better places for all – more friendly, walkable, livable and lovable.
The Better Cities Film Festival was originally founded by Joshua Paget in 2013, as he discovered that discussions and decisions about urban planning and design are too often limited to the university classroom or city council chambers. The festival was launched with a vision to move that conversation onto the silver screen and into the streets, engaging the broader community in the vital work of placemaking and neighborhood revitalization.
According to Kristen Johnson, Main Street Manager for Historic Downtown Kendallville, “When we learned about the film festival, we immediately knew we wanted to host an event,” said Kristen Johnson, Main Street manager for Historic Downtown Kendallville. “Downtown Kendallville has wonderful momentum right now, but we also have tremendous opportunities to do more; and to better engage with the community on those opportunities. This film fest is a perfect way to get that community conversation started and to engage new stakeholders.”
Here is a brief description of the films that were selected to screen in Kendallville. The film festival is expected to last approximately 90 minutes.
The Rural Studio: A new approach to architectural education that puts community at the center of design. Based in Newbern, Alabama, the Rural Studio works with the diverse members of the community to find solutions through architecture.
Working Cities Wednesday: Pittsfield, Massachusetts. is a city still in recovery from losing the General Electric plant. Now, residents and organizations are collaborating to empower their community and make their voices be heard.
Borrowed Light: A short animation about a young boy who steals light bulbs from all over the city. At first the citizens are upset, but soon realize that sacrificing a bit for the collective good lead to something better. An analogy for tactical urbanism projects that adaptive public space for different uses.
Small Town Spirit Mayor of Monessen: A young, fourth-generation Monessenian returns to his hometown to become its youngest mayor. Can he renew the spirit of this small town?
The Cardboard Artist: A Los Angeles-based street artist creates elaborate cardboard and papier mâché installations throughout the city. Through exploring ephemeral art and coming to know one of its creators, this film reveals how there’s great beauty in realizing some things must come to an end.
Do Season: A short documentary on economic development the hard way. Based in Fredericton, Canada, this film tells the story of a summer entrepreneurship program which has begun to change the ambitions and morale of an under-performing city.
A Vision for Downtown Oxnard: In early 2016 The Congress for the New Urbanism devoted five days in downtown Oxnard, California, with participation from local residents, stakeholders and city leaders. We go behind the scenes to capture over 20 architects, landscape architects, planners, engineers, urban designers and economists doing the work they do best: bringing together a community to help develop a plan that will make their city more walkable, bikeable, livable and self-sustainable.
Tickets to the Better Cities Film Festival are free, but must be reserved in advance due to capacity limits. Patrons may reserve tickets at BetterCitiesFilmFest.EventBrite.com, where they can also watch a brief promotional video about the event. In addition, the first 25 attendees through the door will receive a free popcorn from the Strand Theatre.
This event was made possible through a generous donation from Indiana Humanities. Questions regarding the event may be directed to Johnson at kendallvillemainstreet@gmail.com.
