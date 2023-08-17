Better Citieis logo

KENDALLVILLE — Historic Downtown Kendallville has partnered with Indiana Humanities and the historic Strand Theatre to bring the Better Cities Film Festival to Kendallville on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.

The festival collects, screens and presents the very best films that center around the theme of making better cities, towns, and neighborhoods. Historic Downtown Kendallville’s board of directors has curated a handful of these award-winning short films to share with the region, which will highlight the possibilities for making cities and towns better places for all – more friendly, walkable, livable and lovable.

