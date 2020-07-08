AUBURN — Police arrested a Rome City man Monday several hours after he allegedly led officers on a foot pursuit between Auburn and Garrett.
Mark Boger, 19, of Rome City, was arrested by Auburn Police at 4:17 p.m. Monday on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor, and possession of marijuana with a prior offense, a Class B misdemeanor.
Garrett Police Chief Roland McPherson said his department plans to file additional charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving. McPherson said his officers found a substance in Boger’s vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Boger was being held in the DeKalb County Jail for $2,000 bail. There were no injuries during the pursuit.
McPherson said a Garrett officer attempted to stop Boger’s 2001 Toyota around 10:50 a.m. at the west side of Auburn for allegedly bearing false and fictitious and expired plates.
McPherson said Boger turned into the Speedway parking lot, turned around and headed west on S.R. 8 before turning south on C.R. 19, east of Garrett. With a train blocking the CSX railroad crossing, Boger turned around and headed north on C.R. 19, McPherson said.
McPherson said his officers successfully deployed stop sticks to halt Boger’s vehicle, but Boger left the vehicle and fled on foot, heading east toward Auburn through a wooded area that included a ditch.
Auburn Police and the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department set up a perimeter with officers, K-9 units and a drone, but attempts to locate Boger were unsuccessful. That search lasted over an hour, McPherson said.
Just after 4 p.m., an Auburn Police officer saw a person matching Boger’s description. Auburn Police Chief Martin McCoy said Boger ran when he saw the police vehicle, but gave up when the officer deployed his K-9.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.