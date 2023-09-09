KENDALLVILLE — A dozen bird baths, decorated by local artists for “Art on Main,” will cross the auction block Friday, Sept. 15, at Hosler Realty to benefit Historic Downtown Kendallville.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with light appetizers and a cash bar, following by judging and awards at 6 p.m.
Awards include First Place/Best in Show. $250; Second Place, $150; and People’s Choice, $100. Once judging is complete, the auction will begin at 6:15 p.m., facilitated by Dean Rummel.
Artists for this year’s “Art on Main” project include Andrea Beachy, Stephane Langelier, Ania Hornberger, Rebecca Stahl, Kaila Mruk, Kathy Lawson, Kailey LaRoy, Summer Treesh, Helen Gebhart, Racoon Forge, and IMPACT Institute Students Bryce Roberts, Nick Kaiser, Madeliyn McElroy, Audrey Bair, Xavier Allen, Aden Stanko, Lane Wolfe, and Matt Quickery.
The bird baths have been on display since May along the Main Street sidewalks in downtown Kendallville. Previous projects have included windmills, benches, bee boxes, and rain barrels.
“We have such amazing artistic talent here in Noble County, and I’m grateful that so many artists have participated in the project this year,” said Kristen Johnson, Main Street manager for Historic Downtown Kendallville. “Each bird bath is uniquely beautiful, and will make a great addition to someone’s back yard oasis.”
