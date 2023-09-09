KENDALLVILLE — A dozen bird baths, decorated by local artists for “Art on Main,” will cross the auction block Friday, Sept. 15, at Hosler Realty to benefit Historic Downtown Kendallville.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with light appetizers and a cash bar, following by judging and awards at 6 p.m.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.