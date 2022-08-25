ALBION — Noble County inched toward a finished commercial solar ordinance Wednesday night, but the end isn’t exactly square in sight.
The Noble County Plan Commission, meeting in joint session with the Noble County Commissioners, forwarded a pair of recommendations to the commissioners regarding a pair of key issues with the county’s current ordinance — a limit on the number of acres available for commercial solar development and a year-long moratorium to evaluate things once that acreage is met.
The commissioners had made their own recommendations for changes to the ordinance and initiated the proposed amendments. But the commissioners, who have the final say on all facets of the ordinance, only went 1-for-2 in getting their recommendations through the plan commission.
The commissioners are set to take up the issue in their regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 12. By statute, they have 90 days to make an official vote.
“They do not have to act right away,” plan commissioner attorney Everett Newman said.
The planners Wednesday sent a positive recommendation for the 4,700-acre limit proposed by the commissioners in a meeting early this month.
But the commissioners also had sent a recommendation of extending a moratorium on accepting any applications for solar until Dec. 31.
The planners, who have been working on the ordinance for 18 months, voted 5-3 to send an unfavorable recommendation on extending that moratorium to that date. Instead, the planners voted 6-2 to extend the moratorium until Oct. 31.
The commissioners had enacted a moratorium in late April that is set to expire at the end of this month. No companies had applied for a permit before the moratorium was enacted.
Wednesday meeting, which was an advertised public hearing, saw plenty of comments from citizens in what turned into a 3-hour affair.
Extending the moratorium
Plan commission chairman George Bennett broke the meeting up into two parts, choosing to deal with the extension of the moratorium first.
Plan commission member Tom Griffiths got the ball rolling by questioning why the moratorium should be extended to Dec. 31.
Commissioner Gary Leatherman answered that the delay is needed to make sure the process is complete. If the commissioners reject the recommendations, they could send it back to the planners, which would require an additional public hearing for the plan commission and an additional public hearing led by the commissioners.
Letting the current moratorium expire this month would not give enough time for that process to be complete.
“This doesn’t give us enough time to finalize things,” Leatherman said.
Plan commission member Ann Kline also asked for Leatherman to elaborate on why the moratorium would be needed since the application process would take months and months.
The application process would begin with a proposal for a project. Then, the site plan development committee, consisting of a a group of county officials — including fire chiefs, the county highway department and the surveyor — would work with the company to perfect a site plan. Once that committee gave its approval to the proposal, the plan commission would officially take up the application, and those acres asked for would be included in that acreage total of 4,700.
The plan commission would have to hold a formal public hearing on the application before sending a recommendation to the commissioners, who also would have to hold a public hearing before giving the final approval or denial.
Geenex, a North Carolina-based company, has been contacting Noble County landowners and offering $900 per acre on a long term lease, escalating to an average of $1,200 per acre, to create a large solar field in north-central Noble County.
Geenex’s project has been rumored to include anywhere from 2,000 to 3,000 acres in northcentral Noble County, encompassing an area roughly bordered on the north by the Norfolk Southern Railroad tracks, to the east by Cobblestone Golf Course, to the south by C.R. 400N, and to the west, just west of S.R. 9.
At the higher acreage, the project would produce approximately 300 megawatts annually.
Geenex Director of Community and Governmental Relations Trena Roudebush spoke against extending the moratorium. She said moratoriums, in general terms, cause delays and present one more obstacle to overcome.
She said that the moratorium could be interpreted that Noble County was “closed to (solar) business.”
In the ending vote, plan commission members Randy Sexton, Bennett and Anita Hess — who is also a Noble County commissioner — voted in favor of extending the moratorium until Dec. 31. But plan members Kline, Glen Lemon, Patti Gatman, Jeff Cunningham and Griffiths voted against that date.
Kline, Bennett, Lemon, Cunningham, Gatman and Griffiths voted in favor of recommending the Oct. 31 deadline to the commissioners. Hess and Sexton voted against that recommendation.
Caps in acreage
When the discussion turned to capping the amount of cropland that could be turned into solar fields, Leatherman explained that the 4,700-acre number came as a compromise as the commissioners had weighed using a percentage of that cropland as a cap.
“We are the first county in the state to cap commercial solar,” Leatherman said. “We had to start somewhere.”
The commissioners have repeatedly stated they do not want Noble County to lose too much of its rural nature.
Griffiths spoke against the cap.
“I think solar will take care of itself,” he said. “It’s not about solar, it’s about property rights.”
He later expressed interest in the cap being moved to 7,000 acres.
Bill Shultz, whose property likely will be affected by solar panels, suggested during the public comment portion of the discussion that he favored a lower limit, suggesting 3,000 acres.
“You can always change it later,” Shultz said. “You can always add to it later.”
Others also spoke in favor of a slower approach.
Anna Hornberger of Kendallville, on the other hand, said she felt the cap should be higher.
“Solar is a good idea,” Hornberger said.
The issue of putting a 12-month moratorium once companies had committed to putting 4,700 acres into solar also was contentious.
Bennett pointed out that with a cap, the plan commission and commissioners would have to put any additional proposal through their own public hearings made the moratorium redundant.
Leatherman said the 12-month stoppage once that cap was reached would give everyone time to take a breath and evaluate where the county wanted to go from there.
“Let’s pause… and say for the good of Noble County, are we going to raise it to 9,000 acres?” he asked, throwing a number out.
After much discussion, Sexton made the motion to recommend back to the commissioners setting the cap at 4,700 acres of land inside of the perimeter fencing required for such projects, including in his motion for the 12-month moratorium.
Bennett, Sexton, Lemon, Hess and Gatman voted in favor of that recommendation. Kline, Griffith and Cunningham voted against.
After the meeting, Roudebush said nothing happened Wednesday night that diminished her company’s commitment to bringing commercial solar to Noble County, and that information gathering was important as Geenex makes its plans.
“It tells us how to design a project that is appropriate for Noble County,” Roudebush said. “We all want the same thing — efficient use of the land. We don’t want to build more than we have to.”
She added the timeline wouldn’t be much different for her company.
“We are not bring a project forward before the end of the year,” Roudebush said.
She said the capacity of high-voltage power lines in the area is a self-limiting factor to any proposal.
