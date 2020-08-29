MIDDLEBURY — Jayco Inc. announced it has launched the Jayco Wingmate app, a user-friendly consumer app perfect for any novice to expert RVer. The app is available for download in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.
The Jayco Wingmate app was created to help anyone camping in an RV with questions they might have. It features video quick-start guides, maintenance checklists and video how-to tutorials, trip and packing checklists, campsite considerations, Jayco RV owner’s manuals, and finally, a glossary of RVing terms.
“For 52 years, Jayco has focused on making RVing easier for generations of customers so they can spend more time enjoying time away having fun with their family and friends and less time worrying about their RV,” said Ashley Lehman, director of corporate marketing at Jayco. “This app is just one more way Jayco is making it easier for the modern-day RVer, by delivering support and information from experts within Jayco direct to our customers’ hands. We’re excited to offer this app for all RVers, new to experienced.”
The app features a branded interface and content created by Jayco’s in-house marketing staff as well as content created by Stephanie and Jeremy Puglisi of The RV Atlas, Jayco collaborators for over five years. The menus, layout, and functionality of the app are easy to use and navigate, while featuring quality and comprehensive information, which Jayco plans to expand and update continually.
