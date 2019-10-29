TOPEKA — The Big Top will be the topic of conversation when the Topeka Area Historical Society holds its annual dinner meeting on Tuesday Nov. 12th.
Victor Baird will be speaking and giving a PowerPoint presentation on his great, great uncle Edwin Baird who owned a circus known as “The Great Barlow Show.”
“This is going to be a great evening for both the young and the young at heart,” says Topeka Historical Society president Harold Gingerich. “Everyone loves a circus, and everyone will love the fascinating story Victor Baird has to tell.” The Great Barlow Show summered in South Milford and traveled by wagon to the Mississippi River in the early 1900s. Records’ dating back to 1905 show that the Barlow’s circus tent was raised in Topeka on several occasions.
Several members of the circus, including Barlow’s’ daughter Erma, went on to become famous vaudeville performers. And to quote Victor, “She (Erma) was apparently quite a siren.” Unfortunately, tragedy would later strike Erma’s family taking the lives of her husband and child.
Victor Baird is also an expert on the Wabash Railroad and the author of Railroading on the Wabash Fourth District in which Topeka is given extensive coverage.
The dinner will take place at the Carriage House, 5280 C.R. South 500W. The cost for the meal is $16, which includes the tip. Reservations on required, and must be made no later than Friday, Nov. 8. The dinner begins promptly at 6 p.m.
Following the family style dinner, the organization will elect its officers for the coming year.
Call 499-0126 for more details and to make a reservation.
