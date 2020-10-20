LAGRANGE — LaGrange County moved one step closer to creating a permanent COVID-19 testing site at the LaGrange County Health Department headquarters after the commissioners signed a contract Monday morning with Vantage Point Consulting, Inc.
The state provided the county with a $100,000 grant through the Indiana Department of Health, money that will be used to fund the new testing site. The county had been in negotiations with a Goshen healthcare organization to operate a new LaGrange County based COVID-19 testing site, but those negotiations collapsed, and the LaGrange County Health Department sought a new provider.
Details about how the COVID-19 site will operate are still being worked out, but the health department said it hopes to have the new testing center up and running by Nov. 1. The plan is to have the site open at least five days a week.
The state will provide the supplies and the personal protective equipment needed to operate the site. The total amount of money to be paid Vantage Point Consulting under this agreement is $100,000.
In other matters, the commissioners approved a new contract with Otis Elevator for maintenance, parts, and service of all three elevators operating in three different county buildings. The contract is for a term of five years, at a cost of $340 a month.
The commissioners also approved a request by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office to purchase a new portable UV machine that will be used to clean and disinfect the Sheriff Department jail and offices. The machine will be purchased from Command Sources, Inc. The cost of the machine is $38,500 and will be delivered in six weeks.
The commissioners also approved a request by LaGrange County Sheriff Jeff Campos to purchase body cameras, his officers will start wearing while on the job. The cost to purchase enough cameras for his road officers is $25,743.38.
“The sooner we do that, the better,” said Commissioner Terry Martin. “Those cameras help protect the officers.”
