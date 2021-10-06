LAGRANGE — A three-vehicle collision Saturday night sent several people to the hospital, including a child.
According to a report released by the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office, a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Gage Naylor, 21, of the 400 block of South C.R. 300E, LaGrange, was southbound on S.R. 9 at about 10 p.m. Saturday and allegedly failed to yield to oncoming traffic when he turned east onto C.R. 450S. Naylor’s vehicle collided head-on 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Melissa Bontrager, 47, of the 2600 block of West C.R. 200N, LaGrange.
The force of the collision pushed Bontrager’s vehicle off the east side of the road where it finally came to rest in a ditch. Naylor’s vehicle spun sideways in the road and came to a rest in the middle of the state highway, where it was struck by another northbound vehicle.
Naylor and a juvenile passenger in his vehicle were injured in the collision and transported to Parkview LaGrange Hospital.
Bontrager complained of chest pain and was suffering from possible internal injuries. She was transported to the Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne.
The driver of the third vehicle, Omar Caballero, 41, of the 200 block of East C.R. 400N, Howe, was not injured. However, several juveniles in Carballero’s 2009 Chevrolet Traverse were injured.
The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by members of both the LaGrange Police Department and Wolcottville Police Department, Johnson Township Fire and Rescue, Parkview LaGrange EMS, Parkview Noble EMS, Parkview DeKalb EMS, Grates Wrecker Service, Shipshe Service, and Lakeland Towing.
