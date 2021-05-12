SHIPSHEWANA — With the snip of a pair of special, oversized scissors cutting neatly through a length of shiny red ribbon Saturday morning, Russ Yoder and his wife, Allyse, and the rest of their immediate family officially kicked off the newest chapter of one of LaGrange County’s oldest businesses, Yoder Popcorn.
Founded in 1936 by Yoder’s great great uncle, Rufus Yoder, Yoder Popcorn made a name for itself in an industry already dominated by giants.
Popcorn, in Indiana, is big business, and it’s dominated by some of the biggest names in the business — such as Brazil’s own Orville Redenbacher. Indiana is the nation’s second-leading producer of popcorn, just behind Nebraska.
But moving the business from a small country store three miles south of Shipshewana, to a new location on the southwest corner of LaGrange County busiest intersection is already paying off big for Yoder. Yoder said while the store’s former location was busy, the new store is seeing a steady stream of visitors, many of them new customers, happy to learn about this LaGrange County icon.
“It’s definitely helped with our foot traffic now,” he explained. “When people see this, they stop. I’m still amazed how many people knew us when we were three miles away, but now, visitors see this — a big sign and a big building. It’s really hard to miss. We had record day after record day after record day.”
At one point in its history, Yoder Popcorn almost vanished. A cousin who owned the business, at the time announced in 1996 he would shut the company down if he couldn’t find a new buyer. At seemingly the last minute, a Flora, Indiana popcorn company stepped in, taking ownership of the company out of LaGrange County for the first time in 60 years.
However, in 1999, Russ’s mother, Sharon, a great-niece to Rufus, along with her husband Richard, and Russ and Allyse bought the company back, bringing it back into the Yoder family.
Yoder said he wasn’t content just to see his popcorn company exist, he wanted it to grow. So, in 2016, Yoder purchased a piece of land at the southwest corner of U.S. 20 and S.R. 5 with the idea of building a new retail popcorn store there. But he said he quickly realized he needed to go big or go home.
“I always wanted to do a retail building up here with a popcorn store. But we quickly realized it was more economical to build a bigger building with extra suites, and extra rental areas,” he said.
The Yoder Popcorn complex now encompassed 24,000 square feet of retail space. In addition to the popcorn store, Yoder also opened the Corn Crib Café, a restaurant. He also brought in a new coffee shop and leased the remaining space to other businesses.
Most of the popcorn he sells in his store is grown either right on Yoder’s farm, or on other farms within six miles of the business. At the heart of its operation are two stellar varieties of premium popcorn, Yoder white, and Yoder yellow kernel popcorn. But the company may be most famous for its smaller variety of popcorn, a special variety of corn called “Tiny Tender.” The store also carries a wide variety of other popcorns, including Ladyfinger, blue, red, sunburst, as well microwave packets of popcorn, popcorn salts, seasons and flavors, oils, poppers, hats, and t-shirts.
When Yoder isn’t working inside the store, you’ll likely find him in the seat of a tractor, working in the fields of his family farm. Yoder, along with his father Richard, and an uncle farm just under 2,000 acres south of Shipshewana.
“We do this, have the retail store, and the other businesses,” Yoder said. “It seems like farming 2,000 acres is more of a hobby and this is more of a full-time job.”
Construction on the new building started right before the pandemic landed in Indiana, and Yoder said while coronavirus slowed down its completion, he was glad its construction began before spring of 2020.
“If we hadn’t, that building would have cost tens of thousands more,” he explained.
The store opened in August, but opening ceremonies were delayed until coronavirus restrictions started to be eased across the state.
Inside the store, a bright yellow Minneapolis Moline pulling tractor sits in the northeast corner of the store, drawing a crowd of popcorn fans who also just happen to be motor-heads.
Yoder said the pulling tractor, aptly named “Xtra Butter” is just another way he’s used farming to help raise the profile of Yoder popcorn across the country.
Building and competing with a pro stock tractor in various events helped introduce Yoder Popcorn to a new audience of fans, many that likely wouldn’t have made the trip to Shipshewana, he said. Thanks to the popularity of the tractor, Yoder said his company sees new internet orders for popcorn being shipped to homes across the nation, along with a lot of Xtra Butter t-shirts.
