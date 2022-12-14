TOPEKA — Topeka’s Town Clerk-Treasurer has been charged with a misdemeanor for conversion after town officials allege she took money from the town’s water bill cash drawer.
Jessica Logan Slattery has been charged with a single count of conversion, a Class A Misdemeanor, punishable by a maximum penalty of up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $5,000.
According to a probable cause document filed with the LaGrange County Superior Court, an Indiana State Police investigation alleges that on two occasions – once in mid-August and once in early September – Slattery took cash from the town’s water department cash drawer totaling $129.
In addition, the court documents said that while speaking with the investigative officer, S. Michael Carroll, a detective with the Indiana State Police, the defendant admitted taking the money to purchase gas for her personal car. On the second occasion, Slattery told the investigator the money was used to purchase donuts.
The case against Slattery was filed with the court in Nov. 22. She was issued a summons on Dec. 1.
Slattery was appointed to the treasurer’s office in March, to fill the term of former Topeka Town Clerk-Treasurer Naomi Miller who resigned. A Republican Party caucus then appointed Slattery to that office.
Slattery’s initial court appearance is scheduled for next Monday in the LaGrange County Superior Court. She remains on the job as the Topeka Town Clerk-Treasurer.
