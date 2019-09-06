Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Monday morning through Thursday morning, according to jail records.
Kyle Baker, 36, of the 7600 block of North S.R. 9, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Baker was held on $3,500 bond.
Brandon R. Bentley, 33, of the 7700 block of North C.R. 100E, Wawaka, was arrested at 5:25 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Bentley was held on $500 cash bond.
David A. Householder, 29, of the 800 block of Lions Drive, Rome City, was arrested at 3:01 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a body attachment warrant. Householder was held on $1,500 cash bond.
Amber N. Placencia, 32, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was arrested at 10:25 a.m. Monday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Placencia was held on $450 cash bond.
Nicholas A. Powell, 26, of the 6100 block of Bunt Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 2:31 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Powell was held on $450 cash bond.
Alyssa E. Relue, 28, of the 2700 block of Curdes Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:39 p.m. Monday by Noble County police on a charge of false report/informing, a Class B misdemeanor. Relue was held on $3,500 bond.
Shaun T. Adkins, 34, of the 1500 block of South 14th Street, Goshen, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Ryan J. Cortright, 26, of the 8800 block of West Cromwell Road, Cromwell, was arrested at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County policeo n a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Cortright was held without bond.
Celia J. Patrick, 23, of the 1900 block of Hawhtorne Lane, Kendallville, was arrested at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Level 6 felony. Patrick was held without bond.
Laura E. Vinson, 24, of the 10400 block of North C.R. 900E, Kendallville, was arrested at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor; and a warrant for which charging information was not provided. Vinson was held on $3,500 bond.
Brandon L. Horton, 26, of the 54100 block of Northwood Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, Class A misdemeanor. Horton posted $3,500 bond and was released Wednesday.
Cody P. Knight, 41, of the 40000 block of Arlington Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Knight was held on $3,500 bond.
Damontra D. Veazey, 25, of the 2100 block of Hobson Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:23 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging two counts of failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Veazey was held on $3,500 bond.
