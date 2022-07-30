LAGRANGE — A draft of the LaGrange County Together Comprehensive Plan that was created to act as a road map of sorts for local officials to use to steer the county into the future was unveiled Wednesday evening in an informal event in the auditorium of Lakeland Jr./Sr. High School.
The plan was prepared by planning Next, an Ohio-based consulting agency that specializes in creating comprehensive plans.
LaGrange County Together, the organization created to shepherd the plan through the process, describes the plan as a “community-driven comprehensive plan for the county, the towns of LaGrange, Shipshewana, Topeka, and Wolcottville, and all unincorporated areas. The planning process, it said, was focused on robust public engagement that sought to address the needs, values, and vision for the community.”
Data used to create the plan was gathered by the plan’s creators at a series of six open house-style meetings where community members were encouraged to talk with planners about what changes they hope to see happen in LaGrange County within the next decade. That data was then analyzed and assembled to create the framework for the LaGrange County plan.
About 100 people gathered at the high school to attend the unveiling.
The plan is divided into several different sections and suggests changes in land use and development practices, methods to help improve the local economy, examines LaGrange County’s natural environment and suggests a way to protect that natural environment, looks at area roads and infrastructure, and finally, talks about the quality of life residents enjoy.
The plan’s final chapter offers suggestions about using the plan and implementing its suggestions.
Among the ideas the plan offers is that the county’s zoning ordinance needs to be updated to reflect the challenges faced by zoning administrators and county residents today.
It suggests that the county look at creating zoning requirements that allow for rural industrial zones, align incentives to preserve farmland, support the 2021 House Strategy and create a Community Development Corporation.
When talking about the local economy, the plans suggest officials evaluate the use of impact fees for development, launch a small business development program, explore developing rural industrial parks, and evaluate the opportunities for expansion of rail-served businesses.
Examining the county’s natural environment, the plan suggests local officials explore incentives for preserving environmental areas, continue to support trail development across the county, and expand park programs.
The plan then turns its focus to local roads and infrastructure. Among its suggestions are the need to improve local roads, the need to improve drainage across the county, and the need to support major infrastructure projects.
Looking at issues involving quality of life, the plan suggests the county form a youth advisory committee, work with local employers to identify career pathways, and develop a community event calendar for the county.
The plan now moves forward to be the centerpiece of a public hearing before the LaGrange County Plan Commission on August 22. If approved, the plan then will be forwarded to the LaGrange County Commissioners for their approval at a meeting on September 6.
The cost to produce the plan was paid for in part by a $100,000 grant received by the LaGrange County Community Foundation. The rest of that estimated $200,000 was paid by LaGrange County.
The downloadable copy of the entire plan is available online by visiting LaGrangeCountyTogether.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.