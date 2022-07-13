LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation is now accepting applications to its Community Impact Grants program.
Community Impact Grants are available to nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County. These grants are made possible through the generosity of donors who have supported the unrestricted and field of interest charitable funds at the Foundation.
Community Impact Grant applications will be due September 1. The Community Foundation seeks proposals for innovative or creative projects with significant impact in LaGrange County.
Nonprofit organizations serving LaGrange County are eligible to apply in six areas: arts & culture, recreation, health and human services, community development, education and environment.
Previous Community Impact Grants have ranged from $5,000 to $25,000 per award.
To submit an application visit lccf.net/community-impact-grants. To learn more, contact Leanna Martin at lmartin@lccf.net or call 463-4363.
The LaGrange County Community Foundation’s mission is to inspire and sustain generosity, leadership and service. Founded in 1991, the Community Foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact.
