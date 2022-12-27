Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from the morning of Monday, Dec. 19, through the morning of Monday, Dec. 26, according to jail records.
Giancarlo C. Aguilar, 46, of the 300 block of South Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, by Wolcottville police on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony. Aguilar was held on $2,500 bond.
Nicklas A. DeCamp, 26, of the 1100 block of South C.R. 950E, LaGrange, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, by Rome City police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. DeCamp was held without bond.
Sterling R. Gibson, 54, of the 0800 block of North S.R. 9, LaGrange, was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, by Noble County police on a court order. No charging information provided. Gibson was held without bond.
Joseph H. Golden, 35, of the 5700 block of Meadows Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:09 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Timothy W. Graham, 31, of the 3500 block of West Lincoln Way Road, Columbia City, was arrested at 11:13 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Graham was held without bond.
Masyn M. Krieger, 23, of the 1500 block of Brookview Boulevard, Kendallville, was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, on a warrant relating to a court order on a Level 5 felony charge. No further charging information provided. Krieger was held without bond.
Alexander J. Miller, 26, of the 600 block of Clyde Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 11:51 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Miller was held on $2,500 bond.
Drew V. Porter, 35, of the 1800 block of West Deaver Road, Columbus, was arrested at 11:25 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, by Rome City police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Porter was held without bond.
Michael W. Soule, 48, of the 1400 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was booked at 5:41 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, to serve a sentence relating to a probation violation.
Marvin W. Arnold, 42, of the 4500 block of Bowser Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:23 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Chad J. Johnson, 46, of the 300 block of West Walnut Street, Albion, was booked at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday t serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Derek J. Lenz, 32, of the 14600 block of Andina Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrest4ed at 4:38 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on a charge of reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor. Lenz was released on his own recognizance.
Damon C. Lewis, 56, homeless, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Myint Lwee, 21, of the 2000 block of Carterton Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:38 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Lwee was held without bond.
Gavin W. Portmess, 24, of the 5300 block of East S.R. 8, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:53 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Portmess was released on his own recognizance.
Joseph W. Fritz, 29, of the 6100 block of S.R. 205, Garrett, was arrested at 11:53 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information provided. Fritz was held without bond.
Kayla D. Miller, 37, of the 800 block of East South Street, Albion, was arrested at 9:52 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court, a Class A misdemeanor. Miller was held on $1,500 bond.
Katelynn M. Parmley, 21, of the 700 block of Arcadia Court, Kendallville, was arrested at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on three warrants charging Level 6 felonies, two warrants charging Class A misdemeanors; and a warrant for which no charging information was provided. Parmley was held without bond.
Ethan C. Slone, 20, of the 800 block of North Cedar Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. Wednesday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Slone was held without bond.
Frank A. Ulbright, 68, of the 200 block of First Street, Wolcottville, was arrested at 12:03 a.m. Thursday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Class A misdemeanor. No further charging information provided. Ulbright was held on $1,500 bond.
Matthew R. Fatziner, 33, of the 26000 block of Heatherfield Drive, Elkhart, was arrested at 10:41 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor. Fatzinger was released on his own recognizance.
Chace M. Gable, 25, of the 00 block of Holiday Park, Churubusco, was booked at 5:42 p.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.