KENDALLVILLE — The coronavirus has hit small businesses hard, none have been hit harder than movie theaters across the United States.
With government shutdowns, imposed capacity limits and the lack of new movies, movie theaters are struggling to make ends meet. Many of them have turned to PPE loans to help them get by and others have turned to the public for help.
Many theaters have turned to setting up Go Fund Me pages, to help them make ends meet.
After months of just trying to get by Kevin and Kathy Robbins operators of the historic Strand Theater in downtown Kendallville have turned to setting up a Go Fund Me page (Strand Theater Needs Your Support).
“If we don’t do this we aren’t going to survive,” Keith Robbins said. “We have been operating at a loss since we opened. We just need a little bit of funding to weather the storm.”
The Robbinses took over as operators of the theater in January and opened the doors of the theater only days before Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay at home order was put in place on March 16.
Since then the theater has reopened and closed numerous times, only to recently close again on Nov. 18.
At that point Keith said he was closing because, “we feel it is the responsible thing to do to protect our employees, our customers and our family.”
Robbins said his idea for the Go Fund Me page came from one that was set up by Chris Jones for The Bones Theatre in Columbia City. The Bones Theatre page was established on Aug. 13 with the goal of raising $50,000. To date The Bones Theatre has raised $13,490.
The Strand’s page went live Sunday afternoon with the goal of raising $50,000. As of Tuesday afternoon $1,475 has been donated by 20 individuals.
Robbins said the funds will help him to continue to pay his five employees, while the theater is closed along with rent, utilities and other expenses.
“We don’t want our employees to struggle during the holidays,” he said.
Since mid-March, the Robbinses have been able to cover many of their expenses with savings, a few small grants, an Economic Injury Disaster Loan, temporary rent abatement, donations, gift card sales and concession sales on weekends.
This past Saturday the theater held a popcorn and concession sale, which Robbins said was well received from the community. Along with selling concessions Robbins said he also received some donations.
“Right now anything helps,” he said.
The theater’s screen won’t be dark for long as the Robbinses are hoping to take advantage of the holiday movie season. With even more safety measures in place the theater will reopen Friday with “The Croods 2” and “National Lampoons’s Christmas Vacation.”
The weekend of Dec. 18 will feature “The Croods 2” and “Polar Express.” On Christmas Day beginning at 7 p.m. “Wonder Woman 1984” and “Monster Hunter” will be at the theater. “Wonder Woman 1984” is one of the new releases for 2020.
Patrons will be able to sit in every other row of the theater and capacity will be limited to 50% as long as the county stays in the orange rating of the state’s county metrics map. Capacity in theater 1 will be 87 and 133 in theater 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.