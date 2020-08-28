AVILLA — The Avilla Town Council voted Aug. 19 to request that Old S.R. 3 between Albion Street in Avilla and C.R. 400S to be classified as a Rural Major Collector.
According to Town Manager Bill Ley, the move would make the town eligible for federal grant monies in the future.
Councilman Bill Krock made a motion to send a letter to Noble County Highway Department Engineer Zach Smith requesting the designation change. Councilman Phil Puckett provided the second. Council president Paul Shepherd also assented, and the measure passed 3-0.
Also at the meeting of Aug. 19:
• The council tabled a request by Fire Chief Chad Geiger who had come to the meeting with quotes for a new command truck. Pucket said he was not ready to agree on the purchase of a new truck at this time. Krock asked Geiger if he had explored the idea of purchasing a used truck. Geiger said he had, but found the price difference between purchasing new and used was negligible.
The council voted to table the matter 3-0 pending further investigation.
• The council did agree to replace 10 air packs for the Avilla Fire Department, with the low bid from Municipal Emergency Services coming in at $10,199.30.
• Officials approved the yearly renewal of PHP Medical Insurance. The cost will rise 8% from what the town is currently paying.
• The council approved a Spillman IT agreement with the Noble County Sheriff’s Department. The town will use public safety money to the tune of $5,000 for the next two years to help pay the wages of the new IT person hired by Sheriff Max Weber to administer the police and emergency response data system.
• The council tabled a discussion of snow removal issues brought forth by residents and business owners on East Albion Street. Janice Bradley owner of the Perfect 110 Salon, was present to voice her concerns as to who would be responsible for the snow removal of the sidewalk in front of her business. She said she was physically unable to remove the snow herself and it would be very costly to hire someone to remove it for her.
• The council asked town attorney Chad Rayle investigate what can be done to address a property on Lewis Street that has tall weeds, trash and junk everywhere in the yard. Concerned citizens attended the meeting of Aug. 19 to request town action.
• Town Marshal Glen Wills received permission to purchase two sets of body armor at a cost of $1,868 each. He also ordered two new tasers for a total cost of $2,362.
• Wills also informed the town council his department would be conducting firearm training in Allen County. The cost for the training — $1,900 — would come from Wills’ training fund.
