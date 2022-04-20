KENDALLVILLE — When it comes to going green, Kendallville’s ahead of the curve.
On Wednesday, as public officials and a decent-sized crowd of community members gathered for a ribbon cutting to officially open the McCray Solar Power Generation Facility, that was one message the shone through.
You can only change out so many light bulbs to try to save energy, Kendallville Wastewater Superintendent Mark Schultz quipped. But to turn a brownfield site into a green energy site? That takes vision, a vision that even Schultz acknowledged he didn’t have back when the eyesore McCray factory stood on the 7-acre site off Wayne Street.
Now, the new solar field is aiming to generate about 85% of the annual electricity needed by the wastewater plant next door, an investment that will become more lucrative over time as energy costs increase.
But the benefit isn’t just generating clean juice for the city day-to-day, as the solar field is already acting as a symbol that Kendallville’s thinking forward to what comes next in terms of local and economic development.
“There’s many people to thank for this project,” Mayor Suzanne Handshoe said in her introduction. “I thank all of you for your part in making today a reality for the City of Kendallville.”
That long list of thank yous included the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, state Sen. Sue Glick and Rep. Dave Abbott, Kendallville City Council members, Indiana Michigan Power, city attorney Doug Atz, city department heads, Kendallville Local Development Corp. members, the Kendallville Redevelopment Commission, solar installer Renewable Energy Systems, Apex, IWM Environmental Consulting, Bunn Excavating, Harlow Enterprises, consultant Ameresco, DLZ Engineering, Norfolk and Southern Railroad, the Noble County Economic Development Corp. and all of the city of Kendallville employees who had a hand or more in the process.
What resulted was a nearly 5-acre solar field consisting of 2,864 individual panels capable of generating more than 2 million kilowatt hours of power per year.
“This was four years,” Handshoe said after the event. “We had to go from discussion to fruition.”
About two thirds of the solar field is comprised of stationary south-facing panels, while the other third closest to Main Street are single-axis tracking arrays that move during the day to track the sun as it moves through the sky, Eric Hesher of Renewable Energy Systems explained to Wednesday’s crowd. Those rotating panels generate about 25% more power day-to-day than their stationary counterparts.
As sunlight excites electrons in the solar cells, the ensuing electricity generated is captured and transformed, with that energy piping right next door the Kendallville wastewater treatment plant.
The solar field’s power grid is plugged into the plant directly, so any power being generated is being utilized locally immediately, Hesher said.
On bad weather days or heavy cloudy days, the plant can draw power from the Indiana Michigan Power electrical like normal to ensure the plant gets 100% of its power needs.
But on sunny days when the field is generating more power than the plant is using, the excess is loaded onto the grid and I&M credits the city for the bonus power it’s generating, Hesher said. Those bill credits on Kendallville’s account can then reduce the bill for the power used on days when the solar field isn’t fully powering the plant.
Based on Renewable Energy System’s forecast, the field should out-produce need for most of the summer and then draw down on its energy credits during the colder months. Overall, the field is expected to cover about 85% of the total energy needs of the wastewater plant on an annual basis.
Annual solar output generally only fluctuates plus or minus about 5% per year, so energy generation will be fairly consistent year-to-year when looked at on an annual basis, Hesher said.
Schultz and his staff said the transition to solar power has been smooth — the field was officially flipped on on Dec. 26, but had its first two full months of generation in February and March — with seamless implementation.
“When it goes into solar mode, generating power, it’s just so smooth,” Schultz said.
Schultz and his staff can flip on a monitoring program on their communities to see how much power the field is generating each day and he’s been impressed to see that even on days that aren’t full sun, he’s been surprised how often the field generates 100% of the plant’s needs.
Getting to that point took some work, however, as the city had laid plans to demolish the old eyesore McCray factory and make way for future use.
Those plans went up in smoke, literally, in June 2018, when the McCray factory burned in a massive fire. The days-long firefighting effort and the ensuing cleanup were major hurdles of the city to overcome, but Kendallville persevered and, working in partnership with the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, was able to work through necessary cleanup and decontamination work on the site to get it ready for a new type of development.
On Wednesday, IDEM Commissioner Brian Rockensuess applauded the city for its vision on redeveloping the brownfield industrial site and thanked city leaders for their cooperation in working with his department on the cleanup effort.
“This property has a long industrial and community history that’s very important to Kendallville and this park, this solar park, will continue to show that importance to the city,” Rockensuess said. “It’s partnerships like these that make this (brownfield cleanup) process a lot easier.”
Glick echoed those notes in her brief remarks, highlighting the efforts of city officials to clean up, plan and see through the development that has transformed the McCray site to a new use.
“Not only is this a renewable energy source, but it takes this area, but makes it a positive — a positive in terms of energy — but positive in terms of community involvement,” Glick said. “It saves the taxpayers money, because in this day of high energy prices, they’re going to glean from the good Lord and from the environment, they’re going to go forward with clean energy to drive their power plant, their sewer plant, and make this city and even cleaner and better place to live.”
Indiana Michigan Power’s President and Chief Operating Officer Steve Baker touted the cooperation with Kendallville as a template for how communities can work with utilities to help increase the capacity of green energy in their communities and across the statewide electric network, an increasing focus for power generators across the U.S.
“We’re a regional and national leader, Indiana Michigan Power, in the generation of emission-free, carbon-emission-free electricity. We’re a big supporter of renewable energy and solar power, and we’re always thrilled to see increasing ownership of solar power at the local level,” Baker said. “The way this project was developed and implemented, the partnership and coordination is a real template for how we can shape our energy future for the state of Indiana going forward.”
But, lastly, outside of the cost savings and environmental impacts, the solar field is just one more example of development happening in the local area and that’s a message Kendallville can use in its efforts to attract new opportunities to the city.
“As a resident, I am thrilled when my communities thrive and grow and move forward like this. As an economic developer, it’s a powerful message to be able to take to businesses that are looking to grow and expand and say ‘This is a place you want to be,” Noble County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Gary Gatman said.
That message was bolstered by both Handshoe and Schultz, who said companies shopping sites are nowadays interested in what green initiatives communities are undertaking. Handshoe said a recent employer visiting the city as a prospect was very impressed with the solar field and the other development happening in the downtown.
Schultz pointed out that the solar field is a step ahead of where most communities are nowadays and something Kendallville can gain an advantage with.
“When new industries want to come into a community, they send out all the questionnaires and they want to know what you’re doing in terms of green energy,” Schultz said. “You can only change so many light bulbs. This is so far ahead of the curve.”
Driving past the old McCray factory on his way to the plant every day, this kind of transformation was once beyond his reckoning, he said. But when the city developed the idea and started to put pen to paper, it not only made sense but was one of those ideas that most people could see was a positive for the community.
“I never saw this,” he said. “I was impressed. I never thought of that.
“This is something I think the city could really be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.