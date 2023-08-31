Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Tuesday morning through Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
Barry A. Alberding, 57, of the 4700 block of Halfner, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant. No charging information provided. Alberding was held without bond.
Peyton T. Craig, 27, of the 900 block of East Gatesworth Drive, Columbia City, was arrested at 12:22 a.m. Wednesday by Ligonier police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Craig was held without bond.
Tyson A. Eminger, 43, of the 1300 block of West Washington Boulevard, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 4 p.m. on a court order. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Austin M. Gilbert, 31, of the 5600 block of Bear Creek Pass, Auburn, was arrested at 11:31 a.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Gilbert was held without bond.
Ryan D. House, 20, of the 1200 block of Apollo Drive, Angola, was booked at 4:14 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Brandy C. Howard, 42, of the 30000 block of Tower Road, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday on two warrants. No charging information provided. Howard was held without bond.
Tiffany A. Jackson, 26, homeless, of Kendallville, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Jackson was held on $2,500 bond.
Charles J. Keller, 42, of the 5300 block of Goshen Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 12:21 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. Keller was held on $1,500 bond.
Gavin M. Odell, 23, of the 200 block of Water Street, Ligonier, was booked at 4:03 p.m. Tuesday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Tony V. Pav, 36, of the 1200 block of East Hively Avenue, Elkhart, was arrested at 1:58 p.m. Tuesday by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Joe F. Smithson, 57, of the 1100 block of Wabash Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 3:09 p.m. Tuesday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jerry L. Thompson, 58, of the 9500 block of Elk Grove Court, New Haven, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Tuesday by Kendallville police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony. Thompson was held on $2,500 bond.
2 booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Two people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail on Tuesday, according to jail records.
Valoree Lambright, 44, of the 300 block of West Michigan Street, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. No bond information provided.
Antonio Tiho, 46, of the 1900 block of South 58th Avenue, Ciero, Illinois, was arrested at 11:26 p.m. Tuesday by the Indiana State Police on charges of operating while intoxicated and operating while intoxicated-endangerment. No bond information provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.