INDIANAPOLIS — Rural and volunteer fire departments from 46 counties — including the Albion Volunteer Fire Department — have been awarded more than $297,000 in Volunteer Fire Assistance grants, the DNR announced Wednesday.
The Albion Fire Department will receive a $5,000 grant, according to a DNR news release.
According to Albion Fire Chief Bob Amber, his department has received the grant for several consecutive years — before he was appointed chief last year.
Amber has continued to apply for the grants — and has continued to receive them.
“It allows us, on an annual basis, to update our personal protective gear,” Amber said.
The list Amber submitted in the grant process included items such as new fire helmets, gloves and Nomex fire hoods, that firefighters wear under their helmet.
A fire helmet alone can cost $225, and must be replaced when their effectiveness goes out of date.
“They have a 10-year life expectancy,” Amber said.
The LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department received a $5,000 grant toward the purchase of radios.
The Angola Fire Department and Fremont Fire Department received grants of $1,500 and $2,498, respectively.
The grants, announced by DNR Director Cameron Clark, are administered by the DNR Division of Forestry and made available through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service.
DNR Forestry staff reviewed grant applications and selected recipients on the basis of population density, acres of public wildlands protected, and wildland fire reporting to DNR Fire Control Headquarters.
Amber said he believes having Chain O’ Lakes State Park in his department’s jurisdiction is a big help in receiving this particular grant.
Grants may be used for training, installation of dry hydrants, or to purchase necessary firefighting equipment and gear to combat wildland fires. As in past years, the Wildland Fire category was highlighted. The awarded grants range from $1,500 to $5,000 and were given to 71 departments.
Fire departments interested in applying for VFA grants should contact Mark Huter, Assistant State Fire Coordinator, Fire Control Headquarters, 6220 Forest Road, Martinsville, IN 46151, or call 765-792-4654.
