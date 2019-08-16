KENDALLVILLE — East Noble School Corp. is doing its part to reduce plastic waste and instill healthy habits in students and staff with a simple change in the drinking fountains — the addition of water bottle fillers.
East Noble facilities director Bill Knox said 19 bottle fillers have been installed in the district’s buildings, capitalizing on a trend of students carrying a reusable water bottle in their backpacks. Each bottle refilled during a passing period eliminates the plastic waste generated by bottled water.
Knox explained that the nationwide trend in the 1980s and 1990s was for children and adults to drink less water because of the perception of unsafe tap water and a heightened awareness of how germs spread on drinking fountains. Students often touched the bubblers with their mouths and hands, so everyone shied away from using them. School children drank less and less water at school then because drinking fountains were the only source for it.
“Young people today are more conscious of contamination” on drinking fountains and other surfaces, Knox said.
Another factor had influence, too. The development of sugary drinks exploded during that time period. Kids and their parents didn’t want to drink water when Coke, Pepsi, Gatorade and a host of other choices were available. The rate of obesity, heart disease and diabetes paralleled the upward trend for soft drinks.
Knox said tap water is actually cleaner than bottled water. For one 16.9-ounce bottle of water, 2,000 times more water was used in the process. Bottled water is appealing because it is easy to carry, but tastes flat because the distillation process removes minerals that create flavor. Plastic bottles may contain a chemical, BPA, which leaches into the distilled water to replace the lost minerals.
Knox wanted East Noble schools to be a part of the solution. He attended a training conference in 2012 where a speaker from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management talked about the benefits of bottle fillers on drinking fountains in schools. He was sold on the idea and bought one for a trial run.
“The first one was $1,700 near the band area” in the high school,” he said. “It was a hit.”
Bottle fillers are mounted at the back of existing stainless steel drinking foundations. Students push a large button, isolated on the top from the dispenser below. A counter at the top right of the unit keeps track of how many times the unit is used. The internal filter can handle 3,000 gallons of water between replacements.
Filler units in high-use areas have an additional external canister filter mounted on the other side of the wall. That filter supplements the internal filter and will last several years, head custodian Ryan Rowe said.
Knox said the price has decreased because the company offers a rebate now. New units cost about $1,100 at present. Used bottle fillers can be rebuilt and installed on an existing fountain for about $500. New bottle fillers will be added as aging fountains are replaced.
To date, the first fountain installed in December 2016 has kept 45,000 plastic water bottles out of the trash, Knox said. As of Wednesday, the total number of plastic bottles eliminated by all of East Noble’s bottle fillers is 131,970.
Knox and Howe believe the bottle fillers have another side effect — students are more aware of what they use and consume.
“Kids today are more responsible for their energy use,” Knox said.
Knox said the school system benefits because the city of Kendallville already has great tap water, which is chlorinated. The filters in the bottle fillers remove the chlorine, which improves the taste.
Knox believes clean water is a right for everyone to enjoy. His other motive is to get students away from drinking the sugary drinks.
“We offer clean water that is easily accessible,” Knox said. “A 12-ounce can of pop has 150 calories. The home economics teacher does a display about how much sugar is in there.”
That doesn’t mean that soda products aren’t still available to students, but they are limited. Vending machines with drinks and snacks are on a timer that opens them only during after-school hours.
Beverage companies aggressively marketed vending machines to schools for decades as a fundraising tool for such things as scoreboards. Knox acknowledges that the vending machines will remain, but noted that the choices of snacks and drinks are regulated. Bottled water is among those choices.
Howe said there are economic advantages to the bottle fillers, too. East Noble recycles all plastic, but the amount of plastic being generated is decreasing.
“We eliminated nine 8-cubic-yard full Dumpsters in the last four years,” he said. East Noble also recycles paper, cardboard and tin cans.
Knox said the investment in bottle fillers will pay off in the long term, as today’s younger students develop healthier habits that will follow them throughout life.
“We have waste in the oceans and plastics in the fish,” he said. “Maybe this will help.”
