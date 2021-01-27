Several booked into LaGrange County Jail
LAGRANGE — Several people were booked into the LaGrange County Jail from Friday, Jan. 15, through Sunday, Jan. 24, according to jail records.
Benjamin Miller, 38, of the 3700 block of East C.R. 450S, LaGrange, was arrested Friday, Jan. 15, by LaGrange County police on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and misuse of 911. Miller posted bond and was released Friday.
Robert Porter, 22, of the 500 block of North Detroit Street, LaGrange, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 16, by LaGrange County police on a charge of operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level greater than 0.15%.
Sandeen Smith, 22, of the 4500 block of Benner Street, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 16, by the Indiana State Police on charges of reckless driving and resisting law enforcement with a vehicle.
Dylan Penn, 22, of the 700 block of Eighth Street, Three Rivers, Michigan, was arrested Saturday, Jan. 16, by LaGrange town police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and operating without a license.
James McCinn, 31, of the 42300 block of Vistanontana Court, Termevia, California, was arrested Sunday by the Indiana State Police on charges of possession of marijuana and dealing marijuana.
Nathaniel Shields, 29, of the 1200 block of Estell Drive, Kendallville, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on a warrant charging intimidation and battery resulting in bodily harm.
Star Speicher, 21, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of invasion of privacy.
Davance Steider, 27, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 025N, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging battery.
Cresta Speicher, 44, of the 4700 block of East C.R. 0235N, LaGrange, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange County police on a charge of domestic battery.
Shariah Withrow, 27, of the 200 block of Greenwood, Kendallville, was arrested Monday by Wolcottville police on a warrant charging a probation violation relating to an original charge of possession of methamphetamine.
Samuel Avila, 27, of the 800 block of Pleasant Lane, LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange County police on a warrant. No charging information provided.
Kenneth Garrison, 57, of the 900 block of West Fox Lake Road, Angola, was arrested Tuesday by LaGrange town police on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Garrison posted bond and was released Tuesday.
Adan Nieves, 31, of he 300 block of Virginia Street, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Wednesday by LaGrange County police on four warrants. No charging information provided.
Naomia Newhard, 19, of the 10100 block of Donald Avenue, Leo, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of operating while intoxicated.
Joshua Hostetler, 20, of the 200 block of Morning Start Court, Middlebury, was arrested Friday by LaGrange County police on charges of operating while intoxicated and minor in possession.
Robert Burd, 47, of the 47000 block of Mide Road, Home, Michigan, was booked Friday to serve a sentence relating to an original charge of possession of marijuana.
Richard Bernasconi, 49, of the 100 block of North Main Street, Wolcottville, was arrested Friday by Wolcottville police on a charge of battery-bodily injury to a minor.
Cedric Strayer, 24, of the 200 block of Susan Court, Sturgis, Michigan, was arrested Saturday by LaGrange town police on charges of strangulation, battery-pregnant person, criminal mischief and battery.
Michael Middlebrooks, 24, of the 5600 block of North C.R. 600E, Howe, was arrested Sunday by LaGrange town police on charges of disorderly conduct and a violation of a personal protective order.
