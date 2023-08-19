KENDALLVILLE — Twenty-three singers, dancers, musicians and magicians will take the stage Saturday night for Noble County’s talent show, “So You Think You’ve Got Talent?” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the historic auditorium in the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.

General admission is $10 per person for adults; $5 for students and senior citizens 65 and older, and free for children younger than 5. Tickets are available at the door or online at: https://clcevents.eventcalendarapp.com/u/43641/244550.

