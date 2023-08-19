KENDALLVILLE — Twenty-three singers, dancers, musicians and magicians will take the stage Saturday night for Noble County’s talent show, “So You Think You’ve Got Talent?” Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the historic auditorium in the Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St.
Josh Ogle serves as producer of the show.
Three judges, with backgrounds in music, dance, theater, performing, entertainment and broadcasting, will determine the prizewinners. Prizes are $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place, and $250 for third place.
Judge Dawn Yingling has been involved in the performing arts her entire life, starting as a dancer at age 6. She is active in the community theater scene, performing in productions in both Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. Her work as a choreographer has been seen with the Fort Wayne Civic Theatre, Fort Wayne Youtheatre, Wabash Community Theatre, Three Rivers Music Theatre and Angola High School
Yingling is currently a teaching artist at the Fort Wayne Dance Collective for the adult tap classes. She lives in DeKalb County with her husband, Kerry, and their three children.
Judge Fred Inniger has been the voice of local sports and events for decades, announcing local high school games on WAWK 95.5 The Hawk and on his show, “Sports Talk with Fred Inniger,” every Thursday evening.
Inniger was inducted into the Indiana Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association Hall Of Fame in 2006. In 2015, he was the Chamber of Commerce’s Citizen of the year and in January 2023 he was the recipient of the Indiana High School Athletics Association’s Distinguished Media Service Award. In addition to sports broadcasting, Inniger is a founding member of the Apple Chords Barbershop Quartet, best known for performing at the Apple Festival of Kendallville.
The third judge is Tom Didier, known as “the singin’ Fort Wayne city councilman.” Didier has been involved in the Fort Wayne theater scene since 1979. Some of his favorite roles include Doody in “Grease” (1985), Pharaoh in “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dream Coat” (1994-1996), Sky Masterson (1998), and his personal favorite, singing “Phantom of the Opera” music in 2005. In addition to his many theater credits, Didier sings locally with the “Brat Pack” and “Those Two Guys in Suits and Ties.”
Didier was elected to represent Fort Wayne’s third District on the city council in 2003, and is now a candidate for mayor.
Contestants include Angel Morr, Kiara Ferguson, Olivia and Billy Fields, Madyx Short, Colin Haines, Alina Brinker, Hailey Miller, Aleah Brown, Chloe Zuehsow, Mark Schuyler, Kenzie Garretson, Lee Martin, Reilly Shull, Scott Kump, Kiana Haley, Bristol Patterson, Rosa Andorfer, Emma White, Olivia Albertson, Kate Peters, Brea Williams, Ta’korei Moore and Kevin Long.
