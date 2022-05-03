Several booked into Noble County Jail
ALBION — Several people were booked into the Noble County Jail from Friday morning through Monday morning, according to jail records.
Eddy F. Flores, 19, of the 16800 block of C.R. 40, Goshen, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor. Flores was released on his own recognizance.
Bonnie C. Hoff, 49, of the 3100 block of East S.R. 120, Howe, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. Friday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft, a Class A misdemeanor. Hoff was released on her own recognizance.
Anthony J. Muniz, 28, of the 7900 block of South C.R. 350W, South Whitley, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Saturday by Noble County police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a schedule I-V controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Muniz was held on $2,500 bond.
Johb M. Perez, 36, of the 300 block of South Central Avenue, Cutbank, Montanta, was arrested at 4:52 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Perez was released on his own recognizance.
Cynthia L. Pfafman, 55, of the 2900 block of North C.R. 600E, Kendallville, was booked at 9:17 a.m. Friday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Christian Santos, 21, of the 1300 block of West Pike Street, Goshen, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. Friday by Ligonier police on charges of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, a Class A misdemeanor; operating with a blood alcohol level between 0.08-0.15%, a Class C misdemeanor; operating while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia. Santos was held on $2,500 bond.
Justin J. Easterday, 23, of the 900 block of Autumn Hills Drive, Avilla, was arrested at 5:57 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on a charge of theft with a prior unrelated conviction for theft or conversion, a Level 6 felony. Easterday was held on $2,500 bond.
Jose Macias Reyes, 37, of the 700 block of Grant Street, Ligonier, was arrested at 9:42 p.m. Saturday by Ligonier police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated-endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor; and being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. Reyes was held on $2,500 bond.
Barbara A. McBride, 47, of the 400 block of North Riley Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 10:14 p.m. Saturday by Kendallville police on charges of possession of methamphetamine and theft. McBride was held on $2,500 bond.
Efrain L. Murillo, 27, of the 800 block of East U.S. 6, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:48 a.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Daniel K. Schmucker, 27, of the 31000 block of Findley Road, Burr Oak, Michigan, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Saturday by Noble County police on a charge of operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.15% or more, a Class A misdemeanor. Schmucker was released on his own recognizance.
Trevor A. Sexton, 27, of the 2000 block of West U.S. 6, Wawaka, was booked at 8:04 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Coletin E. Short, 20, of the 200 block of West Maumee, Angola, was booked at 7:26 a.m. Saturday to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information provided.
Justin R. DeCamp, 24, of the 700 block of South Main Street, Kendallville, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. Sunday on a warrant. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Jason W. Garber, 28, of the 9200 block of East C.R. 1250N, Syracuse, was arrested at 11:06 p.m. Sunday by Noble County police on a warrant charging a probation violations, a Level 6 felony Garber was held without bond.
Ashley N. Mister, 32, of the 7100 block of West C.R. 1000N, Ligonier, was arrested at 5:45 p.m. Sunday. No charging information provided. No bond information provided.
Guadalupe I. Silva-Barraza, 18, of the 800 block of Lincolnway West, Ligonier, was arrested at 4:29 a.m. Monday by Ligonier police on a charge of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor. Silva-Barraza was released on her own recognizance.
