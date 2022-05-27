ALBION — Central Noble Schools has a new superintendent.
The school corporation announced Thursday that they have named Robby Morgan as its new superintendent.
The decision was made by the Central Noble Board of Trustees and a nine-member team that conducted interviews of the candidates for the position.
“I’m excited about the great things we will do here,” he said. “I’m super excited about my next opportunity.”
Morgan has spent the last six years as principal of Central Noble Primary School. He previously was assistant principal at Prairie Heights Middle School, an assistant principal at Goshen Community Schools and began his education career as a fourth grade teacher at West Noble Elementary.
He’s the second superintendent now to be promoted from within, specifically from the Wolf Lake building as Gaff previously served as principal there, too.
He’s lived in the community since 2002 and has children who attend Central Noble schools. He loves the community atmosphere at Central Noble and loves the support people have for the school’s sports teams and academics.
“I look forward to building upon and improving the great things Mr. Gaff brought to the corporation and couldn’t be happier to work with the amazing Central Noble staff members that care so much for the students at CN,” Morgan said in a press release.
He hopes to make Central Noble one of the bests academic institutions in the state and do what’s best for the students.
His new contract will be finalized at the next board of education meeting in June. His first day as superintendent will be July 1.
