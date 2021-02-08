INDIANAPOLIS — Noble County's State Rep. Dave Abbott was selected to receive the Indiana 2020 Legislator of the Year Award presented by the Humane Soceity of the United States.
Abbott, R-Rome City, was selected as Indiana's top animal-friendly lawmaker for his efforts to protect exotic animals, a role that comes with the District 82 territory that includes Black Pine Animal Sanctuary in Albion.
Abbott, whose district covers all of Noble County as well as small portions of Allen, LaGrange, Whitley and Kosciusko counties, received the award last week.
His district covers Albion and the Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, a rescue for exotic animals seized from roadside zoos and private owners who reside at the location west of town for the rest of their lives. Animals at Black Pine are not bred like in zoos, and tourism at the sanctuary helps raise awareness as well as revenue to help care for the rescued animals.
The Humane Society's recognition comes after Abbott worked on a bill in 2020 to end the possession, sale, transfer or breeding of exotic or dangerous and wild animals along with other limitations when dealing with these types of animals. The bill was heard last year in committee, but ultimately was not voted on.
"Bad actors taking advantage of these types of animals for personal gain is inhumane at best, and potentially lethal at worst," Abbott said. "That legislation was designed to protect both animals and humans from harm. I love animals, and hearing stories of their treatment is downright disheartening."
Abbott continued last year's effort with a new bill this session. Abbot said House Bill 1398, or the Cub Protection Act, would address "roadside zoos" throughout the state that allow patrons to take pictures while either holding or being in close contact with animals like lions, tigers and bears.
"People like to hold these young animals and be close to them while they are caged, but they do not consider the long-term quality of these animal's lives," Abbott said. "When they become older and bigger, they can't be in close contact with people. Many of these animals are sold on a black market, suffer mistreatment or even face starvation because the owners are unable to keep up a food supply for them."
The Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society of Indiana said they appreciate Abbott's continued efforts and caring for these animal's wellbeing. According to Indiana State Director for the Humane Society of the United States Samantha Morton, there is simply no safe or humane way to allow for public handling of bears and big cats of any age.
“Hoosiers have good reason to be proud that Rep. David Abbott is leading efforts to help protect the public from dangerous encounters and animals suffering in roadside zoos by authoring legislation to address these concerns,” Morton said. “We are pleased to honor him with this award and thank him for his persistence and leadership.”
